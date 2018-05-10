Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

"Our new relationship with Cognex is a big win for our partners as it creates opportunities for them to now sell and support Samsung's consumer-grade mobility solutions, alongside their existing portfolio of rugged mobile computers," said Steve Bemis, Global Vice President of Sales, Supply Chain Business Unit, Ivanti. "For our customers, this means more choice as they now gain access to a lower-cost hardware solution, with powerful data capture technology that they have been accustomed to receiving from their industrial-grade devices."

The combination of Ivanti Velocity and Cognex mobile solutions helps to speed supply chain migration to the Android user experience. Windows Mobile and Windows CE are nearing end of support, which is driving supply chain and retail organizations to fast track their adoption of the Android OS. "Customers can now migrate existing warehouse management software and enterprise resource planning applications on their Samsung devices to the Android platform, just as they would on a traditional rugged mobile computing platform," added Bemis.

"We are pleased to be teaming with Ivanti to bring to market innovative mobile solutions for the supply chain," said Bryan Boatner, Director of Sales and Product Marketing, at Cognex. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to help supply chain and retail organizations leverage advanced data capture and mobile interfaces to help increase productivity and reduce costs."

The Ivanti Velocity framework includes rapid migration tools that get organizations onto Android devices fast, with the ability to easily modernize their apps to a touch navigation user interface when they're ready. Other new features and enhancements now available with Ivanti Velocity version 2.0.1 include:

Bluetooth printing support

Client-side security updates

Expanded toolset for administrators

Ivanti Speakeasy voice support for x86-compatible Android devices

Availability

Ivanti Velocity 2.0.1 is available now. For more information, visit https://www.ivanti.com/products/velocity.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

