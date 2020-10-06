Ivanti Named a 2020 Top Five ASP Best Support Website

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, announced it has been named a "Top Five Scoring Best Support Website" by the Association of Support Professionals (ASP). This is the fifth time Ivanti has been named an ASP winner.

The ASP competition, in its 22nd year, scores support websites in 22 different areas – including usability, design and navigation to knowledgebase, community engagement and site development strategies. The support sites are evaluated by a judge panel of support experts. Only those companies with outstanding average scores were selected to be named to the 2020 Top Five Scoring Website list.

"Customer support is a core value of Ivanti that is directly aligned with our mission to deliver customer closeness that enhances the experience and impact we make across every company we touch," said Mary Trick, chief customer officer, Ivanti. "We are honored to again be recognized on the prestigious ASP list of Best Support Websites. It's further validation we are delivering on our goal to make every customer engagement valuable, effective and efficient."

"I like having the forum groups so if I don't know exactly what I am looking for, then I can still narrow it down a little bit and get close to an answer," said Adam Howard, system administrator, Rack Room Shoes and Ivanti support website user.

The Ivanti customer support program, Ivanti Advantage Support, shapes the customer experience through a humanized approach as customers transition from sales to service and support. Using intelligent automation and insights, Ivanti Advantage gives every Ivanti customer service and support professional the detailed information they need to support productive customer engagements. Recently redesigned, the Ivanti Advantage Support program features responsive technical assistance through three flexible support packages: Standard, Enterprise and Premium. Each program delivers access to passionate support engineers along with online training and resources for a comprehensive support experience. For more information visit https://www.ivanti.com/support/support-programs.

ASP publishes an annual report featuring scores and evaluation essays for the top performing support websites. The report is offered free to ASP members and available for purchase. For more information visit: https://asponline.com.

Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2020, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

