Ivanti Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti today announced it has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2019. This is the second year in a row that Ivanti has been recognized by SDCE for supply chain excellence.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. Ivanti is being recognized for teaming with its partner Procensis, a leading mobility and network design solutions provider, to enable Dorman Products to move to a next-generation mobile solution that included voice for its distribution centers, leveraging Ivanti® Velocity, Speakeasy, and Avalanche, all solutions powered by Wavelink.

Dorman Products is a leading supplier of original equipment "dealer exclusive" automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners to the Automotive and Heavy Vehicle Aftermarkets. Dorman Products was looking for a supply chain solution that would improve accuracy, ease training and help with management, so they enlisted Procensis to help.

"Within three weeks we reduced our incorrect item picked by 86%!" said Monty Burrell, director of operations, Dorman Products in a recent case study. "And they're still getting used to the system. We're running around 99.91% of picking accuracy. The goal within six weeks is 99.95%. And I'm confident we will get there."

Greg Bowen, OpEx engineer, Dorman Products, described the user interface enhancements Velocity delivered, adding, "In the past, you had to use the function keys to navigate through your processes. With Velocity, we were able to take out the fields we don't use, highlight the fields we do use, make them bold and make them stand out in different colors. They've turned all the function keys into buttons. So, they're navigating, instead of F3 back, they're hitting the button that says 'Back.' For the new user, it just makes sense. It works just like your phone, which is great."

"We are proud to have teamed with Ivanti to drive success for Dorman Products in the supply chain," said Ed Kennedy, president, Procensis. "Since deploying Ivanti solutions, the ROI and time-to-value has been significant for Dorman Products with an increase in productivity of one of its largest customers, while also improving the Android user experience."

The SDCE 100 can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"The success realized by Dorman Products is yet another example of our continuing commitment to helping organizations around the globe improve their warehouse and supply chain operations through our mobile productivity solutions," said Steve Bemis, global vice president of sales, Supply Chain Business Unit, Ivanti. "We are excited to be recognized again in 2019 by Supply Chain and Demand Executive for driving productivity, accuracy and improved end-user engagement in the supply chain."

For more information on how Dorman Products is leveraging Ivanti in the supply chain, visit https://www.ivanti.com/blog/using-tech-attract-warehouse-talent.

