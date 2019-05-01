Ivanti Names Daniel Wilbricht, Vice President - Americas, Public Sector Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced, during Ivanti Interchange 2019 in Nashville, Tenn., that it has named Daniel Wilbricht, vice president – Americas, public sector sales. The addition of Wilbricht marks Ivanti's continued expansion in support of sales to federal government agencies as well as state, local and education (SLED) organizations.

"Today's public sector organizations are undertaking considerable IT modernization efforts and beginning to realize the value that results from the unification of IT and security operations," said Mitch Rowe, chief revenue officer at Ivanti. "Ivanti has the products and vision that rests at the core of this priority and there is no one that can help tell the Ivanti story to public sector organizations better than Dan. Under Dan's direction, the Ivanti public sector division is well positioned to capture market share across federal and SLED enterprises as they seek the trusted vendors that will best support their digital transformation goals."

Wilbricht has been selling to public sector government customers for more than 15 years. A proven sales leader, Wilbricht joins Ivanti from LogRhythm where he was senior director of federal sales with responsibility for the growth and management of the company's partner, direct customer and channel development. Prior to LogRhythm, Wilbricht held federal and public sector sales leadership positions with Dell, Red Hat, Appistry, Autonomy, Stellent and Eprise. He holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is actively involved in professional organizations including USO, AFCEA and Washington Executive.

"Ivanti is in a powerful position to truly make a difference for today's federal and public sector organizations," said Wilbricht. "Growing up in the federal space, I have a true sense of duty and a mission to protect our great nation. Ivanti's solutions, which unify IT and enable organizations to gain efficiencies and operational excellence, can truly help protect our nation and do it in a very comprehensive way. I'm very pleased to be able to help lead Ivanti's expansion throughout federal and SLED markets."

"I've seen many times over the effective voice and influence Dan has across public sector markets," said Brian Strosser, president, DLT, a company focused on accelerating public sector growth for technology companies. "We have successfully collaborated in the past and will be pleased to work now with the Ivanti team as we help public sector organizations of all sizes realize the value in the technology investments they've already made and enable them to unify complex IT operations so that they may better respond to user demands, comply with regulations and secure their organizations."

For more information about Ivanti's products which help to improve insight, compliance and security in federal government agencies, visit: https://www.ivanti.com/solutions/industry/federal-government. For information on the Ivanti solutions which support the modern state and local government, visit: https://www.ivanti.com/solutions/industry/state-and-local-government. Information on Ivanti solutions for public school systems can be found by visiting: https://www.ivanti.com/solutions/industry/k-12-education.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

