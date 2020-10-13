Ivanti Names Melissa Puls Chief Marketing Officer

"Melissa is the ideal leader to enrich and expand the Ivanti marketing footprint as we actively grow, both organically and through acquisition," said Jeff Abbott, president of Ivanti. "Her market insights, go-to-market expertise and deep understanding of the customer engagement journey, will play a valued role on the Ivanti executive team as we continue building our market position as both a leader and innovator for the digital enterprise."

Puls was most recently senior vice president and CMO at Avid, where she led the public company's global marketing strategy to engage prominent media companies, business enterprises and individual creative professionals alike to thrive in a digital era. During her time at Avid, Puls solidified her expertise in building global brands while developing marketing strategies and teams that drove company's recurring revenue growth through a humanized, customer-centric marketing focus. Prior to her role at Avid, Puls has also held CMO and marketing leadership positions with Optanix, Progress, Iron Mountain and Infor. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications and psychology from Franklin Pierce University.

"Ivanti is at an exciting and pivotal time in its growth and transformation," said Puls. "With an impressive portfolio of solutions that improve the security, manageability and serviceability of today's remote and digital workplace, Ivanti is poised for unprecedented growth. I'm thrilled to be playing such a strategic role in helping Ivanti capitalize on this extraordinary market opportunity."

Ivanti: Better Experiences, Better Outcomes.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

