Ivanti Partners with Zapier to Expand Ivanti Service Manager with Integrations to over 1,000 Cloud Applications

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced a new integration with Zapier, the productivity tool that seamlessly connects and automates 1,000+ apps to help everyone increase productivity at work. As a result of the partnership, Ivanti® Service Manager now enables the creation of integrations in minutes with popular cloud-based applications including Trello, GitHub, Gmail, Slack, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon Cloud Watch Alarm, Atlassian Jira and many more.

"We continue to expand the automation and integration of Ivanti Service Manager, making tedious, repetitive tasks easier to perform and manage," said Ian Aitchison, Senior Product Director, Ivanti. "By integrating with Zapier our customers can now expand the workflow of Ivanti Service Manager by seamlessly connecting to the cloud-based apps they like to use."

"The integration of Ivanti Service Manager with Zapier enables service and support teams, help desks and service desks that rely on Ivanti's powerful solution to streamline their workflows using the cloud-based tools they prefer," said Cody Jones, Head of Partnerships at Zapier. "We are pleased to add them to the Zapier partner network."

Zapier gives Ivanti Service Manager users the power to automate their workflow by offering ready-to-go integrations with hundreds of popular cloud-based apps, without any coding or web development requirements. Zapier connectors are available for inbound (Triggers) and outbound (Actions) workflows improving productivity, staff morale, governance and user satisfaction through automation. Some of the actions available through Zapier integrations include:

Sending a Slack or SMS message when a new incident, change or request, is created

Broadcasting alerts on Twitter, Facebook or Slack when a major incident occurs

Creating an incident from a Tweet or other alert with a specific category or service keyword

Opening a new incident with Amazon Cloud Watch Alarm

Sending and receiving notifications through xmatters

Collaborating on changes with development teams through integration to Atlassian Jira

The Ivanti Service Manager integration with Zapier is available now. For more information on available Zapier integrations, visit: https://zapier.com/apps/ivanti-service-manager/integrations.

Ivanti Service Manager, powered by HEAT, is the most flexible and complete cloud-optimized ITSM solution available. Designed to automate workflows, it eliminates costly manual processes while driving business efficiency, compliance, and security. For more information, visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/service-manager.

Ivanti: The Power of Unified IT.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About Zapier

Zapier is a productivity tool that easily connects the apps you use every day, making it easy to automate tedious tasks. With over 1000+ web apps, Zapier empowers businesses everywhere to create processes and systems that let computers do what they are best at doing and let humans do what they are best at doing. For more information, please visit zapier.com.

