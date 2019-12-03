Ivanti® Service Manager Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Designation

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced that Ivanti® Service Manager has recently achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation. A further step in the company's ongoing federal government enablement initiative, the new designation recognizes Ivanti for providing customers with a secure cloud-based service management environment that protects sensitive U.S. government workloads and data.

Ivanti Service Manager automates help desk, service desk, and service management workflows to eliminate costly manual processes while making the environment more efficient, compliant and secure. Built on the same cloud platform, Ivanti Asset Manager integrates with Ivanti Service Manager to efficiently manage IT assets across their lifecycle, optimizing investments and reducing downtime.

"As federal agencies look to optimize efficiencies and lower IT costs, it's critical to eliminate expensive manual processes by replacing them with automated workflows," said Phil Richards, Chief Security Officer, Ivanti. "By achieving the FedRAMP Authorized designation, we are able to offer innovative and secure cloud-enabled service and asset management technology so that our public sector customers can realize the same IT efficiencies our commercial customers appreciate, while maintaining the high degree of information security that is required through the FedRAMP program."

"With Ivanti, and more than 40 other FedRAMP solutions providers in our portfolio, Carahsoft and our partners are deeply committed to enabling agencies to migrate securely to the cloud. Reaching the FedRAMP Authorized designation is a crucial milestone as we work with Ivanti and our Federal customers to achieve their mission goals while modernizing their infrastructure," said Evan Slack, Director of the Ivanti team at Carahsoft, which serves as Ivanti's public sector distributor. "We look forward to working with Ivanti and our reseller partners to build on the momentum of this designation and optimize cloud migrations across the government."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP enables agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT. The FedRAMP Ready designation indicates that a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) has attested to Ivanti Service Manager's readiness for the authorization process, and that a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) has been reviewed and approved by the FedRAMP PMO. The FedRAMP Authorized designation indicates that a federal agency has implemented and reviewed the Ivanti solution and has issued an Authorization to Operate (ATO) for Ivanti to handle their internal data.

For more information on Ivanti Service Manager's FedRAMP Authorized designation, join the webinar to be hosted at 12:00 p.m. EST on December 18, 2019. You can register for the event here. For more information on Ivanti Service Manager, visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/service-manager. For more information on Ivanti Asset Manager, visit: https://www.ivanti.com/products/asset-manager.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

About Carahsoft and FedRAMP

Carahsoft offers solutions from over 40 solutions providers under FedRAMP, enabling agencies across Federal, State and Local government to access a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization and digital transformation. These solutions are available through numerous contract vehicles, including the company's GSA IT Schedule 70 and NASA SEWP V contracts. For more information, visit: Carahsoft.com/FedRAMPForum.

