Ivanti® Service Manager Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Status

According to Deloitte's 2018 Federal Government Industry Outlook report, automation could save between $96.7 million and $1.2 billion federal hours annually. Ivanti's integrated service management offering, which includes a new intelligent virtual support agent (VSA) with cloud-based Hub and Bot artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, provides this automation to make employees' and citizens' lives more productive through high quality service delivery and engaging self service.

"We're excited to be working with Ivanti to integrate their IT solutions into our ecosystem," said LCDR William J. Walders, Defense Health Agency (DHA). "The prospect of a service management toolset that combines workflow automation, comprehensive ITSM functionality, a next-generation AI-powered help-desk Hub and ChatBots, and a mobile app for employees to get help remotely will help us make much better use of our resources and increase our productivity."

"Receiving FedRAMP 'in process' status for Ivanti Service Manager is a component in our continued compliance initiative to enable the federal market with innovative solutions to unify IT processes and modernize service delivery," said Phil Richards, Chief Security Officer, Ivanti. "By automating workflows and eliminating costly manual processes, Ivanti Service Manager will deliver the strategic value federal agencies need to become more efficient and productive."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP enables Agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT. To achieve 'in process' status, Ivanti worked to adhere to FedRAMP's requirements to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government. Ivanti Service Manager's FedRAMP compliance status is a result of extensive testing and auditing performed by outside consultants and validated by the FedRAMP office.

