Ivanti Unveils AI-Driven Innovations to the Neurons Platform to Power the Future of IT and Security

Significant advancements in agentic AI, autonomous endpoint management and advanced asset visibility deliver scalable efficiency and AI-driven insights for enterprises.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, announced AI advancements to the Ivanti Neurons platform—providing solutions that transform how IT and security teams can harness AI-driven intelligence to achieve impactful business outcomes. Features include the introduction of agentic AI capabilities to Ivanti Neurons for IT Service Management (ITSM) , powerful autonomous endpoint management (AEM) and next-generation asset visibility in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, providing IT and security teams scaled efficiency, deeper insights and reduced risk.

"Ivanti's AI vision is about transforming how organizations harness intelligence to drive real business outcomes. Our strategy is grounded in practical innovation—embedding AI directly into the workflows our customers rely on every day," said Dennis Kozak, CEO at Ivanti. "As one of the only natively integrated AI-powered solutions unifying autonomous endpoint management, IT service management and security, the Ivanti Neurons platform helps customers enhance their AI journey and scale as business needs evolve with AI."

This launch marks a pivotal step in transforming intelligence into impact, with highlights including:

Agentic AI for ITSM: The new Agentic AI capabilities, built on Ivanti's Conversational AI Framework, introduces persona-based agents directly to Neurons for ITSM. The agents will provide autonomous, goal-directed and natural-language experiences for Neurons for ITSM and ESM, accelerating resolution times and reducing service desk overhead. These agents empower teams to shift from reactive support to context-aware, autonomous service—resolving incidents and requests from start to finish through natural, conversational interaction. A customer preview launches in Q1, with general availability later in 2026.

Autonomous Endpoint Management: Uniting DEX, UEM and security, Ivanti's Autonomous Endpoint Management redefines how IT teams manage and protect every device by leveraging AI-powered automation and real-time data. AEM autonomously manages, secures and remediates endpoints, enabling IT and security teams to proactively reduce risk, scale efficiency and deliver seamless employee experiences.

Asset Visibility & Exposure Aggregation: Unites software estate data with exposure management, providing foundational visibility for IT and security teams. With Ivanti Neurons for Discovery, organizations gain comprehensive asset intelligence—with embedded license management and unified risk insights—delivering real-time visibility, cost control and centralized vulnerability management across all assets.

"Integrating Agentic AI into our Ivanti ITSM platform represents a transformative step in how we deliver IT services. With natural language, self-service automation at the forefront, and intelligent auto triage and routing enabled by Ivanti's established AI and automation capabilities, we can deliver 24/7 support while freeing our Service Desk to focus on complex challenges," said Robert Hanson, Chief Information Officer at Grand Bank.

Ivanti is committed to delivering continuous innovation and providing adaptable, personalized AI insights that accelerate efficiency so that customers can focus on what matters – decisions, innovation and growth.

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform ensures consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Over 34,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet their challenges. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

