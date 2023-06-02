IVBH Presents Groundbreaking Data for Early Lung Cancer Detection at the ASCO® 2023 Annual Meeting

News provided by

IVBH

02 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

IVBH's novel RNA approach to early detection demonstrates strong sensitivity and specificity for early lung cancer detection, in a large, predominantly early-stage, independent validation cohort

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVBH, a leader in liquid biopsy technology, specializing in noninvasive early detection, will unveil groundbreaking data from an independent validation study of the company's proprietary LiquidLung lung cancer detection technology, at the ASCO® 2023 Annual Meeting. This study of 3,744 subjects, including patients with pre-operative lung cancer and non-cancer controls, demonstrated accurate detection of early-stage lung cancer across prevalent histologic types and subgroups of patients with lung cancer, including never-smokers.

Continue Reading

"Traditionally, the liquid biopsy field has focused on detecting cancer cells shed into the bloodstream by a tumor," said Marty Keiser, IVBH Founder-CEO. "IVBH is revolutionizing this approach, not by sequencing cancer cells, rather by harnessing the dynamic response of the patient — through changes in RNA gene expression — enabling more sensitive and specific disease detection in the earliest stages of disease."

In the poster, the LiquidLung RNA-model, which used machine learning, detected lung cancer with 98% sensitivity, 89% specificity in the held-out test set of the independent validation cohort. Incorporating age and gender brought balance to the overall accuracy of the technology, achieving 95.5% sensitivity, 90.3% specificity in the held-out test set.

"This peer-reviewed research represents a significant step forward in the early detection of lung cancer," said Dr. Brendon Stiles, Professor and Chief, Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Oncology, Department of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Montefiore-Einstein. "It moves us away from tumor-only approaches, which have limited sensitivity or specificity. The machine learning approach, combined with blood-based RNA gene expression profiles, and available demographics and clinical data, is immediately scalable and holds tremendous potential for guiding clinically actionable decisions across the entire lung cancer care continuum, and a promising new direction for early detection for a wide variety of diseases."

Abstract 8557/Poster Bd #184: Development of a novel blood-based RNA gene expression platform for early-stage lung cancer diagnosis
Authors: Keiser M, et al.
Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers
Date/Time: June 4, 2023, 8 – 11am CT
Location: Hall A

About IVBH:

Since its founding in 2018, IVBH has pioneered a new frontier in early detection — harnessing the dynamic genomic response of the patient, through changes in RNA gene expression, to detect disease in the earliest stages. IVBH has conceived, created and developed an extensive pipeline of industry-first clinical assays, addressing major unmet needs in breast, lung and metabolic health. Visit ivbh.studio and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IVBH

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.