IVD Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022

In vitro diagnostics markets rely on outsourcing to complete products needed to fulfill the demand for clinical tests. This report, Contract Manufacturing in IVD: Market Analysis, looks at this industry. The report provides market projections and examines the companies that build IVD devices, reagents, antibodies, and other accessories for major IVD companies.

For each major market segment, the report breaks out the contracting market for IVD products, including market sizing and regional trends for 2017 with forecasts to 2022 for the following:

Global Contract IVD Manufacturing Demand by Technology, 2017-2022 (Global IVD Demand, % contract manufacturing, Global Contract IVD Mfg Demand, POC, Immunoassay, Clinical Chem, Microbiology, Molecular, Hematology, Histology/Cytology, Coagulation, Blood Grouping)

Global Contract IVD Manufacturing Demand by Country/Region, 2017-2022 (World; N America: US, Canada , Mexico ; W Europe : France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Other; Asia/Pacific : Australia , China , India , Japan , S. Korea, Other; C & S America; E Europe ; Afr/Mideast)

Global Contract Point of Care (POC) IVD Product Demand by Type, 2017-2022 (Total POC IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract POC IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Glucose, Antibodies, Other Reagents, Standards & Controls; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Immunoassay Product Demand by Type (Total Immunoassay Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Immunoassay Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Antibodies, Enzymes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Clinical Chemistry Product Demand by Type (Total Clinical Chemistry Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Clinical Chemistry Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Glucose, Lipids, Enzymes, Electrolytes, Proteins, Toxicology, Other Reagents, Standards & Controls; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Microbiology IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Microbiology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Microbiology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: ID/STAT, Media, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Molecular Diagnostics Demand by Type (Total Molecular Diagnostic Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Molecular Diagnostic Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Amplified Probes, Direct Probes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components, Accessories)

Global Contract Hematology IVD Product Demand by Type, 2017-2022 (Total Hematology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Hematology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Enzymes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Histology/Cytology IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Histology/ Cytology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Histology/ Cytology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: DNA Probes, Antibodies, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Coagulation IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Coagulation IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Coagulation IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Global Contract Blood Grouping IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Blood Grouping IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Blood Grouping IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing

Scope and Methodology

2. Market Environment

General

Economic Factors

Demographic Trends

Total Population

Age Distribution

Global Healthcare Trends

Medical Conditions

Health Expenditures

Hospital Beds

Physicians

Patient Activity

3. IVD Products

Industry Overview

Production by Region

Product Groups

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Systems

4. Contract IVD Manufacturing

Market Overview

Regional Trends

Product Groups

Contract POC IVD Products

Contract Immunoassay Products

Contract Clinical Chemistry Products

Contract Microbiology IVD Products

Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products

Contract Hematology Products

Contract Histology/Cytology Products

Contract Coagulation IVD Products

Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products

5. Industry Structure

Industry Concentration

Regulation

Competitive Strategies

Company Briefs

Affinity Biologicals, Inc.

Antibodies Incorporated

Biokit S.A.

BIT Group

Cenogenics Corporation

Collagen Solutions plc

Coris Bioconcept

Custom Diagnostics

DiaCarta Inc.

EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc

Guilin Royalyze Medical Co. Ltd.

IDxDI

KMC Systems Inc.

Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Meridian Life Science Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Polymed Therapeutics, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Savyon Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Other Contract Producers of IVD Reagents and Test Kits



