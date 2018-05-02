IVD Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Contract Manufacturing in IVD: Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In vitro diagnostics markets rely on outsourcing to complete products needed to fulfill the demand for clinical tests. This report, Contract Manufacturing in IVD: Market Analysis, looks at this industry. The report provides market projections and examines the companies that build IVD devices, reagents, antibodies, and other accessories for major IVD companies.
For each major market segment, the report breaks out the contracting market for IVD products, including market sizing and regional trends for 2017 with forecasts to 2022 for the following:
- Global Contract IVD Manufacturing Demand by Technology, 2017-2022 (Global IVD Demand, % contract manufacturing, Global Contract IVD Mfg Demand, POC, Immunoassay, Clinical Chem, Microbiology, Molecular, Hematology, Histology/Cytology, Coagulation, Blood Grouping)
- Global Contract IVD Manufacturing Demand by Country/Region, 2017-2022 (World; N America: US, Canada, Mexico; W Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Other; Asia/Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, S. Korea, Other; C & S America; E Europe; Afr/Mideast)
- Global Contract IVD Manufacturing Demand by Product Group, 2017-2022 (Global Contract IVD Mfg Demand, Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Systems, Supplies & Accessories)
- Global Contract Point of Care (POC) IVD Product Demand by Type, 2017-2022 (Total POC IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract POC IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Glucose, Antibodies, Other Reagents, Standards & Controls; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Immunoassay Product Demand by Type (Total Immunoassay Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Immunoassay Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Antibodies, Enzymes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Clinical Chemistry Product Demand by Type (Total Clinical Chemistry Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Clinical Chemistry Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Glucose, Lipids, Enzymes, Electrolytes, Proteins, Toxicology, Other Reagents, Standards & Controls; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Microbiology IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Microbiology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Microbiology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: ID/STAT, Media, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Molecular Diagnostics Demand by Type (Total Molecular Diagnostic Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Molecular Diagnostic Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Amplified Probes, Direct Probes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components, Accessories)
- Global Contract Hematology IVD Product Demand by Type, 2017-2022 (Total Hematology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Hematology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: Enzymes, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Histology/Cytology IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Histology/ Cytology IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Histology/ Cytology IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables: DNA Probes, Antibodies, Other; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Coagulation IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Coagulation IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Coagulation IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
- Global Contract Blood Grouping IVD Product Demand by Type (Total Blood Grouping IVD Product Revenues; % contract; Contract Blood Grouping IVD Product Revenues; Reagents & Consumables; Instruments & Systems: Full, Components; Accessories)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing
- Scope and Methodology
2. Market Environment
- General
- Economic Factors
- Demographic Trends
- Total Population
- Age Distribution
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Medical Conditions
- Health Expenditures
- Hospital Beds
- Physicians
- Patient Activity
3. IVD Products
- Industry Overview
- Production by Region
- Product Groups
- Reagents & Consumables
- Instruments & Systems
4. Contract IVD Manufacturing
- Market Overview
- Regional Trends
- Product Groups
- Contract POC IVD Products
- Contract Immunoassay Products
- Contract Clinical Chemistry Products
- Contract Microbiology IVD Products
- Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products
- Contract Hematology Products
- Contract Histology/Cytology Products
- Contract Coagulation IVD Products
- Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products
5. Industry Structure
- Industry Concentration
- Regulation
- Competitive Strategies
- Company Briefs
- Affinity Biologicals, Inc.
- Antibodies Incorporated
- Biokit S.A.
- BIT Group
- Cenogenics Corporation
- Collagen Solutions plc
- Coris Bioconcept
- Custom Diagnostics
- DiaCarta Inc.
- EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc
- Guilin Royalyze Medical Co. Ltd.
- IDxDI
- KMC Systems Inc.
- Maxim Biomedical Inc.
- Meridian Life Science Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Polymed Therapeutics, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Other Contract Producers of IVD Reagents and Test Kits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vd4z6f/ivd_contract?w=5
