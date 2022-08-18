IVD market in the US register growth of USD 7.39 Bn, increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases to boosting market growth - Technavio

Aug 18, 2022, 07:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVD market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 7.39 billion at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, and chronic, and infectious diseases. In addition, the technological advances in IVD are anticipated to boost the growth of the IVD Market in the US.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices such as blood culture systems, clinical microbiology, dehydrated culture media, and Point care testing among others.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices, namely CFX96 in vitro diagnostics and real-time PCR systems.
- bioMerieux SA: The company offers a range of products under the head immunoassay, microbiology, molecular diagnosis, performance management, and lab automation.
- Danaher Corp.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices through its brands Beckman Coulter, Leica Biosystems, and Radiometer.
Technavio categorizes the IVD market in the US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global Health Care industry. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:
The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:
- Research and development
- Inputs
- Operations
- Distribution
- Marketing and sales
- Post-sales and services
- Industry innovations
|
IVD Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 7.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
