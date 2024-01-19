IVD Quality Control Market Research Report 2023: Technological Advancements Spruce up Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry - Global Forecast to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Quality Control Market by Offering, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of $2.19 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This significant market expansion is attributed to the heightened demand for quality assurance in diagnostic testing across various healthcare sectors.

IVD Quality Control Gains Traction as Chronic Diseases Rise

The market sees a positive trajectory, spurred by the burgeoning prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population demographic, and a spike in the number of clinical labs. Quality control plays a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of patient test results, which is crucial in the effective management and treatment of diseases. As the healthcare industry embraces Point-of-Care (POC) testing and rapid diagnostics, the demand for robust quality control measures intensifies.

Technological Advancements Spruce up Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry

Technological innovations within the immunoassay and clinical chemistry segments underpin the market's growth. These advancements contribute to the development of sophisticated quality control solutions that enhance the efficacy of diagnostic procedures.

Moreover, infectious disease testing, particularly for conditions like hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), necessitates precise IVD controls. The World Health Organization's report on the rise of STIs underscores the critical nature of dependable diagnostics, thereby elevating the market demand.

Hospitals and Clinics: Largest End Users of IVD Quality Control

Among end users, hospitals, and clinics are anticipated to hold the lion's share of the market in 2023. The high volume of diagnostic testing carried out in these settings, coupled with increasing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and subsequent medical spending, substantiates this demand.

Geographical Market Analysis Highlights North America's Dominance

The North America region is estimated to be at the forefront of the IVD Quality Control Market in 2023, trailed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific. Factors such as the widespread prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, heightened awareness of early disease diagnosis, and the influx of cutting-edge diagnostic products fortify the region's market position.

  • Offerings in the Spotlight: The report delves into quality control products—serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, and other types including urine-based controls—emphasizing independent controls and instrument-specific controls. Quality assessment services and data management solutions are also examined.
  • Applications and Technologies: A thorough examination of the market is presented across various applications such as infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, and more. It covers a wide array of technologies from immunochemistry to molecular diagnostics and microbiology.
  • Revenue Forecasts and Trends: The report includes a detailed analysis of revenue forecasts, market trends, and growth opportunities, setting the scene for stakeholders and industry participants to understand the market dynamics.

This comprehensive market analysis underscores the crucial role of IVD quality control in the healthcare landscape. It is instrumental in ensuring the delivery of high-standard diagnostic services that are pivotal for patient care and treatment outcomes.

The report is an indispensable resource for industry professionals, offering key insights into market trends, forecasts, and the factors shaping the future of IVD quality controls.

Company Profiles

  • Seimens Healthineers AG (Germany)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
  • Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
  • LGC Group (U.K.)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
  • SERO AS (Norway)
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.)
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.)
  • Streck LLC (U.S.)
  • Microbiologics Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Offering

  • Quality Control Products
  • Quality Control Products, by Type
  • Serum/Plasma-based Controls
  • Whole Blood-based Controls
  • Urine-based Controls
  • Other Controls
  • Quality Control Products, by Function
  • Independent Controls
  • Instrument-Specific Controls
  • Quality Assessment Services
  • Data Management Solutions

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Technology

  • Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
  • Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation/Hemostasis
  • Microbiology

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Application

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Neurology

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

IVD Quality Control Market Assessment - by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ly011

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Innovators - SES, Intelsat, Avanti Hylas 2, Eutelsat Communications, Omnispace, OneWeb, NTT, and ND Satcom

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Innovators - SES, Intelsat, Avanti Hylas 2, Eutelsat Communications, Omnispace, OneWeb, NTT, and ND Satcom

The "5G Satellite Communication Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G satellite...
Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 - A Deep Dive into Products, Regions, and Emerging Economies

Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 - A Deep Dive into Products, Regions, and Emerging Economies

The "Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Devices, Reagents, Software), Test (PFT, Peak Flow, Spirometry), OSA, Imaging (X-ray, CT,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.