IVD Quality Control Market Worth $1.24 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ivd quality control market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Continually evolving technology-oriented changes in the diagnostics field and growing need to ensure patient safety necessitate the implementation of quality assurance programs in various medical disciplines including radiology and Point-of-Care (PoC) devices. Patients rely on self-testing IVD devices for long-term disease management and hence it is important for such devices to be checked, in terms of result reproducibility and validity, to guarantee patient safety.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, the clinical chemistry was the second-largest application segment of the global IVD market, in terms of market share

Demand for preventive medicine and rapid transformation of clinical laboratories into highly automated and efficient businesses are some of the factors for the segment's growth

Molecular diagnostics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to increasing technical complexity of molecular diagnostic testing and need for quality evaluation to ensure standards

These tests are of prime importance as the outcomes enable healthcare practitioners make critical treatment decisions

Hospitals was the largest segment in 2018 due to the presence of advanced technology-based devices like Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and microarrays, and rising applications of the optimized quality-control procedures

North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 due to the presence of over 150,000 registered diagnostics labs and is likely to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast years

Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Roche Diagnostics; Alere, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Quidel Corp.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux, Inc.; Sysmex Corp.; Sero AS; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the key companies in the global market

Read 185 page research report with TOC on "In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type (Quality Control, Quality Assurance Services), By End Use (Lab, Home-care, Hospital), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Rising number of certified clinical laboratories offering dependable IVD-based diagnostic services directly correlates with increased patient confidence, thus driving the market. In addition to quality assessments, amendments to the regulatory framework are made intermittently to enhance the existing standards with the main objective of safeguarding qualitative superiority of the diagnostic services. In May 2016, the European Union passed an agreement to update the pre-existing regulations pertaining to IVD devices, wherein the updates were in concern with raising the patient safety levels, particularly for disabled persons. The presence of third-party agencies for independent assessment of the IVD devices is expected to elevate the current safety standards, which will drive the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market further.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IVD quality control market on the basis of application, type, end use, and region:

IVD Quality Control Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Immunochemistry



Hematology



Clinical Chemistry



Molecular Diagnostics



Coagulation



Microbiology



Others

IVD Quality Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Quality Control



Quality Controls, by Type





Plasma-based Control







Serum-based Control







Whole Blood-based Control







Others



Quality Controls, by Application



Immunochemistry





Hematology





Clinical Chemistry





Molecular Diagnostics





Coagulation





Microbiology





Others



Quality Assurance Services



Immunochemistry





Hematology





Clinical Chemistry





Molecular Diagnostics





Coagulation





Microbiology





Others



Data Management



Clinical Chemistry





Immunochemistry





Hematology





Molecular Diagnostics





Coagulation





Microbiology





Others



IVD Quality Control End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)



Hospitals





Laboratories





Home-care





Others

IVD Quality Control Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Clinical Diagnostics Industry, by Grand View Research:

G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market – The G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the major factors such as increasing demand of GPCRs in ADME toxicity studies

The G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the major factors such as increasing demand of GPCRs in ADME toxicity studies Atrial Septal Defect Market – Increasing disposable income of the Asian population would boost or increase the growth of arterial septal defect market in the years to come.

Increasing disposable income of the Asian population would boost or increase the growth of arterial septal defect market in the years to come. Blood Cell Factors Market – If blood cell counts are low, then the drug given by the doctor is termed as a blood cell growth factor to stimulate the blood cell production. The body normally makes blood cell with the help of a hormone produced in the kidneys, called erythropoietin (EPO).

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.