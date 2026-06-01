IVDRIPS Launches Concierge IV and Peptide Therapy Service in the Hamptons for Memorial Day Weekend

East Coast concierge IV company IVDRIPS is bringing in-home IV therapy and select peptide care to Hamptons residents, homeowners, and seasonal visitors beginning Memorial Day weekend. Licensed nurses will deliver IVDRIPS' full drip menu – along with newly available Tesamorelin and Sermorelin peptide protocols – directly to homes, estates, and rentals across the Hamptons.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IVDRIPS, a leading East Coast concierge IV therapy company with more than 55,000 drips delivered over eight years of service, today announced its official Hamptons launch. Beginning Saturday, May 24, Hamptons residents, homeowners, and seasonal visitors can book IVDRIPS' signature in-home IV therapy services delivered to their door by licensed nurses – removing the clinic visit, commute, and waiting room from the wellness routine.

IVDRIPS

The Hamptons launch brings IVDRIPS' full menu of premium IV drips to the East End – including hydration, immunity, recovery, energy, detox, and NAD+ formulations – alongside an introduction of peptide therapy options for qualifying patients. Tesamorelin and Sermorelin, both growth hormone-releasing peptides, are administered under medical supervision when clinically appropriate as part of a broader, patient-specific wellness plan.

All IVDRIPS treatments are administered by licensed medical professionals using sterile, medical-grade equipment, with same-day availability typical throughout the New York metro area. The company maintains a 4.9-star average from more than 22,000 satisfied clients and operates under physician-backed protocols developed for in-home delivery.

"The Hamptons community knows wellness, and they expect care that meets them where they live," said Bracha Banayan, RN, FNP, founder and CEO of IVDRIPS. "We're bringing clinically driven IV therapy and peptide care directly to the home, estate, or rental – on the schedule and in the setting our clients actually want."

Hamptons clients can book individual sessions or inquire about seasonal memberships through the IVDRIPS website. Service is available throughout the season alongside the company's existing locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, and select additional markets.

More About IVDRIPS

Founded by Bracha Banayan, RN, FNP – a board-certified family nurse practitioner – IVDRIPS is an East Coast concierge IV therapy company offering customized in-home IV hydration, NAD+ infusions, B12 injections, blood work on demand, and peptide therapy. With more than 55,000 drips administered to over 22,000 clients across eight years of service, IVDRIPS operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, and additional select markets including Miami Beach, Palm Beach, Greenwich, and Bridgehampton. Every treatment is administered by licensed registered nurses or nurse practitioners under physician-backed protocols.

For more information or to book a Hamptons appointment, visit www.ivdrips.com.

Media Contact

Bracha Banayan, RN, FNP

IVDRIPS

(212) 220-3957

https://ivdrips.com

SOURCE IVDRIPS