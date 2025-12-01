New York City IV Therapy Leader IVDRIPS Hosts Sold-Out Wellness Event in Midtown Manhattan, Launching Luxury Drip Party Services for Corporate and Private Celebrations

The premier mobile IV therapy company drew over 200 attendees to its November wellness and education event featuring elite wellness experts, IVDRIPS activations, and glam experiences. Following the event's overwhelming success, IVDRIPS now offers customized drip parties for corporate wellness events, private celebrations, bachelorettes, and weddings—bringing premium hydration and immunity support to any gathering.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IVDRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness, founded by Bracha L. Banayan, NP, hosted a sold-out wellness and education event on November 13th, 2025, in Midtown Manhattan that drew over 200 attendees for an evening of expert health insights, luxury IV therapy activations, and elevated wellness experiences. The packed-house event showcased IVDRIPS' ability to transform traditional wellness services into memorable, energy-boosting celebrations—a capability the company now extends to corporate groups and private parties across the New York metropolitan area.

The November event featured an elite panel of wellness experts who led educational discussions on optimizing health, immunity, and performance through advanced IV therapy and holistic wellness strategies. Attendees experienced firsthand the signature IVDRIPS service that has made the brand the trusted choice of celebrities and wellness-focused professionals, along with glam activations that elevated the entire experience beyond typical wellness gatherings.

"The response to our event was incredible—over 200 people came together to celebrate wellness in a way that was both educational and enjoyable," said Bracha L. Banayan, NP, founder of IVDRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness. "This is exactly what we want to bring to corporate teams, bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, and even weddings. We know how to throw a party where guests leave feeling genuinely boosted with hydration, immunity support, and renewed energy."

Building on the event's success, IVDRIPS now offers comprehensive drip party services for a variety of occasions. Corporate wellness events benefit from IVDRIPS' ability to provide on-site hydration and immunity support that helps teams perform at their best while fostering a culture of health and wellbeing. Private group drip parties transform birthdays, bachelorettes, and celebrations into wellness experiences that guests will remember long after the event ends. The company also provides pre-wedding and wedding day IV therapy services, ensuring bridal parties and guests look and feel their absolute best for every moment of the celebration.

Each drip party is fully customized to the event's needs and can accommodate groups of any size at venues throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida. IVDRIPS' board-certified registered nurses bring hospital-grade equipment, physician-backed protocols, and concierge-level service to every gathering, delivering safe, effective treatments with the sophistication and discretion that upscale events demand.

Whether it's a corporate team-building event, a bachelorette weekend, a milestone birthday, or a wedding celebration, IVDRIPS transforms ordinary gatherings into wellness experiences that guests talk about long after they leave. From energy-boosting formulations to immunity support and recovery protocols, each drip is designed to help attendees feel their best while enjoying premium service in a social, celebratory atmosphere.

IVDRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness was founded by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. With multiple service locations across the U.S., IVDRIPS is staffed by a team of registered nurses and practitioners who specialize in IV infusions, advanced medical weight loss solutions, and GLP-1 therapies. The practice has become a trusted leader in personalized weight management, offering science-backed support for patients using medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®.

The company provides mobile IV therapy services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida, delivering personalized care directly to clients' homes, offices, or hotels. Founded on the principle that quality healthcare should be convenient and accessible, IVDRIPS offers customized IV therapy plans tailored to individual health and wellness goals. The company's comprehensive nursing training program ensures industry-leading standards in both clinical excellence and concierge care.

For more information about IVDRIPS events and drip party services, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.ivdrips.com or call (607) 638-3525.

