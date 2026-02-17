IV Drips Expands Mobile Concierge IV Therapy Services to Palm Beach, Florida

Headline Summary: IV Drips, a trusted leader in mobile IV therapy with over 55,000 treatments administered nationwide, announces the launch of its concierge IV infusion services throughout Palm Beach and surrounding South Florida communities. The expansion brings medical-grade IV hydration and wellness treatments directly to homes, hotels, offices, and private residences across Palm Beach County.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IV Drips, a premium wellness company specializing in mobile IV therapy, has officially expanded its concierge services to Palm Beach, Florida. The company now offers on-demand IV hydration and nutrient infusion treatments throughout Palm Beach County, including Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton.

IV Drips delivers medical-grade IV therapy directly to clients wherever they are most comfortable. All treatments are administered by licensed nurses under medical oversight, using hospital-grade equipment and sterile supplies. Each appointment includes a brief medical intake to ensure safety and appropriate treatment selection, followed by IV administration that typically lasts between 45 and 90 minutes.

The Palm Beach lifestyle often demands peak performance, whether managing a busy social calendar, recovering from travel, preparing for events, or maintaining overall wellness in Florida's warm climate. Mobile IV therapy offers an efficient solution for addressing dehydration, fatigue, immune support, athletic recovery, and proactive health maintenance without disrupting daily routines. IV infusion delivers fluids and nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing digestion for immediate absorption and allowing the body to restore hydration and nutrient levels more efficiently than oral supplements alone.

"We are thrilled to bring IV Drips to Palm Beach and provide the same trusted standard of care that has made us a leader in mobile IV therapy nationwide," says Bracha Banayan, Founder of IV Drips. "Our medical-first approach ensures that every client receives personalized, professional care in the comfort and privacy of their own space. Palm Beach residents and visitors now have access to convenient, effective wellness solutions delivered directly to them."

IV Drips offers a comprehensive menu of wellness, recovery, and performance-focused IV infusions, including hydration drips, immunity support, recovery treatments, detox infusions, energy boosters, prenatal drips, NAD+ therapy, and custom formulations tailored to individual needs. The company also provides same-day and next-day appointments based on availability, making it easy for clients to schedule treatments that fit their lifestyle.

With more than eight years of service and over 55,000 treatments administered, IV Drips has built a strong national reputation for clinical excellence and personalized care. The expansion to Palm Beach reflects the company's continued commitment to making professional IV therapy accessible to wellness-focused communities across the country.

IV Drips is a premium wellness company that delivers medical-grade IV therapy directly to clients at home, at work, or at events. Founded by Bracha Banayan, a practicing Nurse Practitioner with emergency room experience, IV Drips combines trusted clinical expertise with modern convenience to help clients feel, perform, and live better. The company operates on a medical model with all treatments administered by licensed nurses under medical oversight. IV Drips serves clients across multiple major markets nationwide, including New York, Miami, the Hamptons, New Jersey, Baltimore, Greenwich, New Orleans, Sacramento, and now Palm Beach. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ivdrips.com.

