IVEMSA lends expertise and business services to Prent Corporation as industry leader expands to Tijuana

IVEMSA worked with Prent as they selected a location for their new facility and will advise throughout the construction process along with managing the set-up of Prent's new Mexican entity. Once the facility is operational (expected in the fourth quarter of 2018), IVEMSA will provide a full suite of business services, including HR, accounting, environmental health and safety and trade compliance.

"Their experience has been invaluable," said Mark Rothlisberger, Sr. VP of Manufacturing for Prent. "We look forward to working with IVEMSA and learning from them while we project rapid growth in Tijuana." Prent is expanding to Mexico (the Tijuana facility will be the company's 11th) as Baja California, and especially Tijuana, becomes a hub for the medical device industry.

"We're excited to partner with a global company like Prent," said Sergio Tagliapietra, President and CEO of IVEMSA. "IVEMSA is heavily invested in the medical device industry—the largest industry in Baja—because of its high potential. We believe there's a lot of growth for the future."

IVEMSA provides shelter and administrative services to foreign companies that want to move manufacturing operations to Mexico. They guide their customers through the entire process of moving their operations to Mexico, from site selection through start-up and ongoing operations.

