Ivera Group Announces the Appointment of Jeffrey Haas as Director of its Building Consulting Division

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivera Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ivera"), an industry leading forensic consulting services company, today announced that Jeffrey A. Haas has joined the Company as Director of Building Consulting.

Jeff has more than 40 combined years of residential, commercial, industrial, and environmental construction experience, most recently as president of Haas Management Group, Inc. He is a licensed general contractor, mold assessor, certified property insurance appraiser and certified property insurance umpire. Jeff has been retained in numerous commercial and residential property losses nationally, ranging from water/flood, fire, wind, hail, tornado, hurricane, freezes and structural losses. His exceptional leadership qualities and deep industry insights are poised to further elevate Ivera's standing as a leader in the building consulting market.

"I am very happy to welcome Jeff to the Ivera team," said Bill Gruhler, CEO of Ivera. "With his 40 years of experience in the building consulting industry, he brings range and depth of knowledge and value to the Company and will allow us to continue to provide unparalleled service to our clients."

"While the industry evolves through restructuring and consolidation, Ivera continues to provide cost-effective and timely consulting services to our clients through a carefully managed growth strategy. Our business model continues to prove effective in today's marketplace, which will result in our long-term sustainability," stated Gruhler.

"I am excited to leverage my experience, relationships, and knowledge of the construction and forensic industry to continue to assist Ivera in meeting their clients' evolving needs. Ivera's steadfast commitment to customer service resonated with me, and I look forward to being part of their future growth and professional reputation in the marketplace," stated Haas.

About Ivera Group, Inc.

Ivera Group, Inc., headquartered in Landsdale, Pennsylvania, is a diversified forensic consulting services company that assists its clients through the strategic management of four complementary business segments: Forensic Accounting, Forensic Engineering, Building Consulting and Medical Legal Services. For additional information, please visit our website at iveragroup.com.

Contact:

Bruce Foster

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivera Group, Inc.