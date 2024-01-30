Ivera Group Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Wendy Hubbard to its Forensic Engineering Division

LANDSDALE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivera Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ivera"), a forensic consulting services company, today announced that Wendy Hubbard has joined the Company as Vice President of Forensic Engineering.

Wendy will be responsible for ensuring the continued growth of our engineering services while improving business strategies and the expansion of business relationships. She will support the development of an effective workforce across the market segments, while upholding industry standards and working closely with our field engineers, ensuring that evaluations are performed timely, accurately, and within budget. Wendy will play a crucial role in developing new service offerings in engineering and the expert witness space. Her 25-year career has included forensic investigations, complex project management, construction oversight, managing global teams of engineers and technical experts in analysis of property damage claims and investigations. Wendy received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Her educational background and experience will be instrumental in executing the Company's strategic business goals and providing a superior work product to our clients in the insurance and legal industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wendy to the team," said Bill Gruhler, CEO of Ivera. "Wendy's experience and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we are eager to leverage her many skills and experience to drive continued innovation and improvement within our organization."

"As Ivera continues its expansion throughout the United States, Wendy's leadership, and strong background in managing technical experts and developing workflow will accelerate our growth. We are excited to have her as part of the Ivera team," stated Gruhler.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Ivera's success in the forensic engineering space. The leadership team of Ivera have established an incredible foundation for this business to grow on and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to this team with an eye toward scaling the services geographically. Each Ivera team member has extensive experience in the forensic industry, and we share similar visions for our future. It is a very exciting time at Ivera, and I am looking forward to executing growth initiatives and more importantly, collaborating and continuing to provide their customers with exceptional technical service," stated Wendy Hubbard, Vice President of Forensic Engineering, Ivera.

Ivera Group, Inc., headquartered in Landsdale, Pennsylvania, is a diversified forensic consulting services company that assists its clients through the strategic management of four complementary business segments: Forensic Accounting, Forensic Engineering, Building Consulting and Medical Legal Services. For additional information, please visit our website at iveragroup.com.

