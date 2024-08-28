iVerify Appoints CrowdStrike Alum Spencer Parker as Chief Product Officer

Crowdstrike, Cisco, Sophos Alum Spencer Parker to Lead Next Stage of Product Innovation at iVerify

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, today announced Spencer Parker joins iVerify as its Chief Product Officer. The appointment comes at a significant time in iVerify's growth trajectory, as the company continues to broaden its leadership position with a growing portfolio of customers across the Fortune 100 and recent Series A financing.

"We are in a very exciting stage of the iVerify journey to be the most trusted, advanced, private, and usable mobile security solution on the market," said Danny Rogers, CEO of iVerify. "This evolution of our executive leadership team signals the road ahead: leading the market for mobile security by providing comprehensive, innovative solutions that address the many challenges facing organizations, led by the most forward-thinking, innovative cybersecurity veterans."

As CPO, Parker will lead iVerify's next phase of product innovation, optimizing across the product and R&D team for execution at scale. He joins iVerify with an impressive track record running product management, engineering, and data teams at high-growth, industry-leading companies, including Crowdstrike, Cisco, and Sophos. At Crowdstrike, he was Senior Director of Product Management for their mobile product, threat intelligence, and managed services during his tenure.

"iVerify is unique in the mobile threat defense market and the only player that has done the really hard work creating a mobile EDR solution that actually works on both iOS and Android," said Parker. "Coupling that with a privacy-first approach, and no MDM required, means their solution brings solid protection and benefits to enterprises. I look forward to applying my deep expertise to deliver these innovative and industry-leading mobile solutions."

About iVerify

iVerify believes users shouldn't have to sacrifice privacy for security. Our easy-to-deploy solution provides fleet-wide iOS and Android security telemetry without requiring a management profile on the device. This lets users keep their personal data private and secure their mobile devices from advanced malware, vulnerabilities, and targeted smishing attacks. Learn more at iVerify.io.

