iVest+ Adds Crypto Trading Through FTX US

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iVest+, an innovator in trading platforms for educators and retail investors, today announced that the latest version of its software offers the ability to trade cryptocurrencies by connecting an FTX US account. This includes the popular retail platform, Market Gear.

"A couple of weeks ago, we announced that we had added cryptocurrency data and analytics to our platform," said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. "The next step from there was to allow our customers to trade directly from the platform, right next to their stock and options trading. FTX was an obvious connection to make as they are a pioneer in the crypto trading world."

Customers can connect their FTX US accounts and then make transactions directly from the platform. Popular features like the Trade Journal, Trade Sharing, and Charting all work with crypto trades.

"We continue to add features to our platforms, but we want to continue to diversify the asset classes available to trade so that our users can have an all-around solution for their trading," said Chris Mercer, COO and Head of Business Development. "A large group of our customers and educators have been asking for crypto trading to be added. We think the recent talk of regulation in the industry will ultimately be good for crypto, and we want to help bring it into the mainstream."

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. It also offers Market Gear, a direct trading product for retail users (www.marketgear.com). For more information about the company's white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

About FTX US

FTX.US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years. To learn more about FTX.US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

SOURCE iVest+