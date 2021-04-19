Ivette Delgado Joins Infinite Global as Associate Vice President

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Global, an international communications and reputation management firm, announced today that public relations specialist Ivette Delgado has joined as an associate vice president in Washington, D.C. Ivette arrives from BakerHostetler, where she spent the past few years driving public relations efforts across all practice groups for the national firm.

"Ivette brings deep in-house experience that will be tremendously valuable to our current and future clients," said Infinite Global CEO Jamie Diaferia. "We have long advised firms in D.C., and having a seasoned professional on the ground will only enhance our capabilities in the market."

Throughout her career, Ivette has served as a trusted communications adviser for Am Law 100 and boutique law firms. Prior to BakerHostetler, she held communications roles in New York at plaintiffs litigation firm Labaton Sucharow, as well as international, full-service firms, Seyfarth Shaw and Hogan Lovells.

At Infinite Global, Ivette will advise legal and professional services clients on the development and execution of strategic public relations initiatives to support business objectives and strengthen relationships with the media. This will include counseling leadership, subject matter experts, business development teams and marketing departments on firmwide and practice-specific PR campaigns.

"Infinite Global has earned a reputation as a top communications agency in the professional services sector," said Ivette. "But what struck me in meeting the team was a spirit of collaboration, both within the agency and in working with clients. I'm excited to build upon my experience with my new colleagues and can think of no better fit for the next phase of my career."

Ivette earned her bachelor's degree from Yale University and began her PR career working with entertainment industry clients in Los Angeles and New York. She is the latest of several senior-level hires to join Infinite Global, including vice presidents Ken Kerrigan and Clay Steward in the U.S., and U.K. Financial Services head Patrick Tooher in London.

Infinite Global is an award-winning communications and reputation management firm. Led by seasoned media professionals and top creative directors, it helps professional services firms and other complex businesses demonstrate their expertise to sophisticated audiences. The firm provides communication and creative services including media relations, crisis and litigation communications, research, media training and a full range of content services. It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and London. For more information, visit http://infiniteglobal.com.

