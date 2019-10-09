HARLINGEN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivette Y. Mercado, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as Administrator and Internist at Jose Dones, MD, PA.

Jose Dones, MD, PA, serves the community of the Rio Grande Valley at the neurosurgery private practice where Dr. Mercado cares for patients as an internist. She is also the office administrator, overseeing all office administrative work. The private practice provides exceptional care by utilizing one or a combination of conservative, aggressive, and therapeutic approaches during treatment plans. The office functions as a collaborative and agile team, alleviating any stressors associated with management, positioning Jose Dones, MD, PA, as one of the top neurosurgery practices in southern Texas.

Dr. Mercado began her education at the University of Puerto Rico, receiving a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. She then went on to receive a Doctorate of Medicine from the Universite Central de Caribe, completing an internal medicine residency and fellowship in both hematology and oncology at the VA Hospital in San Juan. Board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Mercado is a part of the esteemed American Medical Association and the American Society of Clinical Oncologists. Certification by the ABIM has stood for the highest standard in internal medicine and its 20 subspecialties.

Serving on the financial board at St. Francis Catholic and being a member of various ministries, Dr. Mercado's aptitude in management and finance as well as her accomplishments as an Internal Medicine Practitioner gives esteem to her invaluable position as an Office Administrator and Internist at Jose Dones, MD, PA. Dr. Mercado dedicates any additional time she has to Su Clinic, a non-profit community health center that has served the residents of Cameron and Willacy counties since 1971.

Dr. Mercado has been happily married to Jose Dones, M.D., for 21 years. They have two children together.

Dr. Mercado dedicates her success and this recognition to God and her faith.

