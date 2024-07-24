Ivey Business School Opens the Market to celebrate Women in Asset Management Program

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Lyn Purdy, Associate Dean of Programs and an associate professor of organizational behaviour at Ivey Business School, along with students from Ivey's Women in Asset Management Program, joined Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Global Capital Development & Business Transformation, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Women in Asset Management Program and open the market.

The Ivey Business School (www.ivey.ca) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of real-world, case-based business education and strives to inspire leaders for a sustainable and prosperous world. Drawing on extensive research and business experience, Ivey faculty provide the best classroom experience, equipping students through Case-Method Learning with the skills and capabilities they need to tackle today's leadership challenges. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto, and Hong Kong. The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with 17 financial industry leaders to empower women to join the field of asset management.

