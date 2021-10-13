IVF Devices And Consumables Market to grow by USD 1.30 bn from 2021 to 2025 | BIOPSYBELL Srl and Cook Group Inc. among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

The report on the IVF devices and consumables market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the rise in the number of infertility cases as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

IVF Devices And Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cook Group Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Inc., INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

