IVF Disposables Market to grow by USD 248.53 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IVF disposables market is expected to grow by USD 248.53 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (clinics and hospitals), type (petri dishes, tubes, catheters, kits, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main reason for the increased market demand for disposable in vitro fertilization products in the region is the increasing rate of infertility due to delayed pregnancy, lifestyle changes, and health problems. More and more individuals and couples are seeking IVF treatments, leading to the growth of the disposable IVF products market. The presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including specialist fertility clinics and assisted reproductive technology centers, is also a factor that has a positive impact on the growth of the disposable IVF products market in the region. Additionally, there is high awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies in the region, with IVF widely recognized as one of the viable and effective solutions to the problem of infertility. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IVF Disposables Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

BIOPSYBELL Srl, Boston IVF, CCD Laboratory, Cook Group Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Genea Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., Merck KGaA, NidaCon International AB, Progyny Inc., Rocket Medical Plc, Sysmex Corp., Tempest Therapeutics Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB

Boston IVF - The company offers IVF disposables such as PGT-A, and PGT-M.

IVF Disposables Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. IVF procedures performed in clinics are leading to demand for disposable IVF products.

IVF Disposables Market: Driver & Trend:

Growing infertility rates

Partnership and collaboration among players

Increasing healthcare expenditure by individuals

The growing detection of infertility is a key factor driving the market growth. The detection of infertility has increased globally due to increasing rates of infertility due to lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancy, and health problems. As a result, there is an increasing demand for fertility treatments for couples, such as IVF, leading to a higher demand for disposable IVF products. In the US, about 6% of married women between the ages of 15 and 49 were unable to get pregnant after a year of trying to conceive in 2020, according to CDC statistics. Additionally, about 14% of married women between the ages of 15 and 49 in the US have difficulty carrying a pregnancy to term, known as fertility failure. This will prompt couples to seek medical help in case of problems conceiving or getting pregnant. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this IVF disposables market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IVF disposables market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the IVF disposables market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IVF disposables market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the IVF disposables market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

