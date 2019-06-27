IVF Services Market to Reach $26.37 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 9.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global IVF services market garnered $12.50 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $26.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Upsurge in gamete donations, rise in success rate of IVF, growth in rate of infertility, and increase in healthcare expenditure drive the growth in the market. However, low level of awareness, complexities related to IVF treatment, and expensive nature of treatment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of fertility centers, fertility tourism, and growth in same sex marriages create new opportunities in the market.

Fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) segment to maintain its lead by 2026

Based on cycle type, fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) contributed more than three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2026. This is attributed to an enormous rate of success in the first attempt, which led it to become the foremost choice for patients. On the other hand, thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to high rate of implantation, low rate of miscarriages, and lowered number of ectopic pregnancy cases.

Fertility clinics segment to continue to contribute the highest share by 2026

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to continue to contribute the highest share by 2026. This is due to low cost of treatment, surge in number of licensed fertility clinics, and demand for ART treatments. However, the clinical research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in R&D activities to enhance the success rate of IVF services. The research also analyzes hospitals and surgical centers.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2018, witnessing more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is a lucrative region, owing to changes in regulatory landscape, surge in foreign investments in economically developing nations, and availability of new technologies. The report also explores regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players

Leading market players discussed in the research are AMP Center St Roch, Ambroise Par Group, Bangkok IVF center, Amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, Betamedics Biofertility Center, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bloom Fertility, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, and others.

