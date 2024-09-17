IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. Completes Patient Recruitment for Phase 1/2 Trial of IVW-1001 Ophthalmic Eyelid Wipe in Dry Eye Disease Patients

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for ocular diseases, today announced the completion of patient recruitment for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IVW-1001, a novel TRPM8 agonist delivered via ophthalmic eyelid wipe, for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company anticipates reporting topline data in the first quarter of 2025.

Advancing Toward Promising Results

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone in our clinical development program for IVW-1001," said Houman Hemmati, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Advisor at IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. "Completing patient enrollment brings us one step closer to potentially offering a new therapeutic option for individuals suffering from dry eye disease. We are eagerly awaiting the trial results and remain optimistic about the potential impact on patient care."

A Step Forward in Innovative Ophthalmic Treatments

Bo Liang, PhD, MBA, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of IVIEW Therapeutics Inc., commented, "The completion of patient recruitment ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication of our clinical team and the interest from the ophthalmic community. IVW-1001's novel mechanism of TRPM8 activation and its innovative delivery through an ophthalmic eyelid wipe could offer a differentiated treatment for dry eye disease worldwide. We look forward to sharing our findings as soon as they are available."

About IVIEW Therapeutics Inc.

IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on innovative ophthalmic therapeutics. Driven by the pursuit of cutting-edge science, we aim to develop differentiated products that fulfill unmet medical needs. We invest in novel mechanisms of action and advanced drug delivery technology platforms to bring forward assets with potentially superior target product profiles. Our innovative portfolio of small molecules and gene therapy assets covers dry eye, myopia, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, and presbyopia.

Located in Cranbury, New Jersey, IVIEW operates a state-of-the-art 11,045 sq. ft. laboratory and office space in the Princeton area. For additional information, please visit our website at www.iviewtherapeutics.com.

