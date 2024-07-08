Ivím Health Launches Revolutionary Corporate Weight Loss Program

Elevating Workplace Wellness Through Clinically Crafted Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivím Health, a leading provider of GLP-1 weight loss programs, is launching Ivím at Work. This first-of-its-kind corporate wellness program, focused on optimizing weight management and elevating employee health and productivity, is created in partnership with Xevant, a leading provider of custom data analytics and insurance claims processing solutions. A breakthrough in workplace wellness, this program stands out by offering personalized GLP-1 weight management therapies, supported by a comprehensive, dedicated care team and tailored to the modern workforce.

Renowned for their commitment to clinical excellence, comprehensive patient care, and a personalized approach, Ivím Health empowers patients to achieve lasting weight loss and embark on a transformative journey towards optimal wellness.

Ivím Health aims to transform workplace wellness. "We're creating a new gold standard for employee health benefit programs," said Ivím's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Taylor Kantor. "Ivím at Work meets the growing need of a GLP-1 benefits program that can both manage supply chain constraints while lowering GLP-1 medication pricing. But medical weight loss is more than just medication. The program combines the benefits of GLP-1 medications with expert medical insights to deliver unique, data-driven and outcome-based personalized care, ensuring every patient receives the support they need in the form in which they need it."

Developed by a team of medical experts, Ivím's corporate program leverages the latest breakthroughs in obesity care and medical technology for health improvement. Dr. Jessica Cortazzo, Ivím's Medical Director and a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM), went on to highlight, "Our approach to medical weight loss utilizes customized GLP-1 care plans that significantly improve employee biomarkers, enhance employee well-being, engagement, and company performance, while also providing significant cost savings through claims reductions and rebate programs to both employers and employees. It's a win-win for everyone."

Through the recently announced partnership with Xevant, Ivím at Work now provides real-time data to employers on program utilization, group health outcomes, and cost savings analysis. By targeting health risks and providing measurable health improvements, the corporate program offers companies a strong negotiation position for lowering premiums. In addition, through the shortages currently being faced in GLP-1 supply chains, Ivím's corporate programs offer differentiated supply chain access to provide greater GLP-1 medication access to employees.

Ivím tailors each corporate program to align with the company's health goals, engaging employees through interactive sessions and digital platforms. Continuous support and optimization ensure the program's success in promoting improved health and productivity.

"A healthy workforce is the backbone of a successful business," Dr. Kantor asserts. "Investing in employee wellness not only boosts health and productivity but also yields impressive savings on insurance costs."

For more details on how Ivím's corporate program can benefit your company, visit www.ivimhealth.com/ivim-at-work/ or email [email protected].

About Ivím Health: Ivím Health takes a holistic approach to obesity care, centering on patient care teams, community connection, and comprehensive support. This belief—that visibility and support are pivotal to success—fuels their mission. Ivím's wellness plans, crafted by experts and available entirely online, pave a custom-tailored path to health transformation. Supported by an integrated care team of physicians, nurses, nutritionists, health coaches, and others, Ivím Health accompanies each patient through every phase of their wellness journey. Furthermore, the resourceful Ivím community offers a space for sharing, learning, and inspiring, complemented by a mobile health app that ensures seamless connection with your care team and real-time tracking of your progress. In this nurturing ecosystem, Ivím not only promises a journey towards better health but guarantees a partnership where every step towards wellness is a shared achievement.

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary data analytics platform infuses real-time automation across the entire pharmacy benefits ecosystem driving the lowest net costs and improving overall health. With a focus on customer success and a commitment to innovation, Xevant is the partner businesses of all sizes trust to transform their pharmacy benefit and reporting practices for more proactive, efficient benefit management that delivers results in a fast-changing pharmacy landscape.

