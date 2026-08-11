Ivim Health Named No. 38 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivim Health has been ranked No. 38 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Brothers Anthony Kantor and Dr. Taylor Kantor started the company in 2021, Anthony out of technology and Taylor out of cardiac surgery. It has grown to nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states.

Ivim Health named No. 38 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

"Our parents built a business from almost nothing, and they taught us that if you want control of your life, you build it yourself," said Anthony Kantor, Co-Founder and CEO of Ivim Health. "We funded Ivim ourselves and grew it one patient at a time. This ranking belongs to the people who did the work to get us here."

Taylor's case for building Ivim came out of the operating room. "I trained as a cardiac surgeon, operating on problems that often should not have gotten that far," said Dr. Taylor Kantor, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Ivim Health. "That is why we put a real clinician behind every patient. The drug is the drug. The care model is what changes outcomes."

Ivim Health pairs prescribed treatment with ongoing coaching on nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress. Patients have unlimited access to their care team and to virtual visits with a provider.

"I answered the support line myself in the early days, from six in the morning to nine at night," said Anthony Kantor. "Patients can tell when someone is actually paying attention, and they stay when they feel it."

Ivim Health started in GLP-1 weight care and applied the same care model to hormone health. It launched Women's Hormone Health in June 2026, built on HormoneIQ™, a proprietary assessment that scores a patient's symptoms across six domains and tracks them over time. Men's Hormone Health followed.

"We proved the model in weight care, and we are applying it to hormone health now," said Dr. Taylor Kantor. "Peptides are next, if and when the FDA reclassifies them."

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. Among the 5,000 companies on this year's list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"People want real care, and this ranking tells me they can find it with us," said Anthony Kantor. "We are proud of how far the team has come, and we are just getting started."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Ivim Health Fast Facts

Founded 2021 Founders Anthony Kantor, Co-Founder and CEO; Dr. Taylor Kantor, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Headquarters Columbus, Ohio Category Physician-led telehealth Outside capital raised None Clinical staff Nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states Programs GLP-1 weight care, Women's Hormone Health, Men's Hormone Health Patient rating 4.9 stars on Trustpilot across more than 35,000 verified reviews

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Ivim Health

Ivim Health is a national virtual healthcare provider specializing in individualized weight care, hormone health, and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions including obesity. With nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers comprehensive, outcomes-focused care through its telehealth platform. Its programs span GLP-1 weight care, Women's Hormone Health, and Men's Hormone Health, each built on the same care model that pairs clinical treatment with ongoing coaching and support. Ivim holds a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot across more than 35,000 verified reviews, among the highest ratings of any telehealth weight loss platform on the site.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Ivim Health