IVIX Closes $12.5 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Insight Partners, Accelerating Growth and Helping Combat Financial Crimes

IVIX raised a $12.5M Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from Team8, Citi Ventures, and Cardumen Capital.

Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from Team8, Citi Ventures, and Cardumen Capital. IVIX's innovative AI-powered technology helps tax authorities in the U.S., Europe and Asia identify large-scale tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes.

and identify large-scale tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes. This investment will support IVIX in increasing its R&D team and global expansion plans.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IVIX, the first AI-powered platform designed to help governments address pervasive financial crimes and tax evasion at scale, announced the successful closing of a $12.5M Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Team8, Citi Ventures and Cardumen Capital. This investment comes after significant growth and customer acquisition and will position IVIX to accelerate its research and development capabilities -- expanding its capacity to help more governments identify financial crimes and close the tax gap.

Meet the IVIX team (Credit: IVIX)

Every year, at least $20 trillion in global business activity goes unreported to tax authorities. In the United States, the toll of that underreporting is estimated to total $1 trillion in annual tax loss. And the gap is growing – in both traditional cash-based industries such as construction and new ways such as crypto and e-commerce. The cost of the shadow economy is real: it limits the ability of governments to provide public services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

IVIX offers a solution to this multi-trillion-dollar problem. The company's innovative technology leverages publicly available data to equip tax authorities with the information they need to do their job more accurately and efficiently in today's environment. With adoption by multiple tax authorities, IVIX's AI-powered solution provides its government customers insight into the shadow economy so they can address tax evasion at scale.

IVIX is currently used by major government agencies around the world, including the U.S. Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division and multiple states' tax authorities in the US. The company has attracted top talent and expertise, including former IRS Chief of Criminal Investigation John D. (Don) Fort as Chief Business Officer and former IRS commissioner Fred Goldberg as a member of IVIX's advisory board. The company was founded in 2020 by CEO Matan Fattal and CPO Doron Passov, both with experience in elite intelligence units.

Matan Fattal, CEO and co-founder of IVIX, said: "IVIX has already helped cities, states and countries around the world recover billions in lost revenue and we're excited about continuing our expansion with this new investment. We're proud to give governments the tools they need to gain visibility into the shadow economy and our Series A success is a testament to both our history of success and potential for growth. We're excited for this next phase of our business and look forward to helping more customers level the playing field."

Hagi Schwartz, Managing Director at Insight Partners, said: "IVIX's AI-powered platform is a game changer for government agencies combatting financial crimes. The platform's level of sophistication and adoption by tax authorities globally is impressive, and has the potential to enable governments to provide better services to its citizens. We at Insight are thrilled to support IVIX as they continue to scale their important work."

Sarit Firon, Managing Partner at Team8, said: "As the lead investor in previous funding rounds, Team8 was an early believer in IVIX's mission to illuminate the shadow economy. The IVIX platform, powered by AI and other data-driven tech, has significantly reduced tax evasion and fraud in multiple tax jurisdictions worldwide. We warmly welcome new investor Insight Partners into the fold, and look forward to helping IVIX roll out their solution to a rapidly growing base of global tax authorities."

Cardumen Capital Co-Founder and General Partner Gonzalo Martínez De Azagra said: "As IVIX's first institutional investor, we are excited to continue supporting the company. Their vision of employing leading-edge AI to detect fraud in an increasingly digitized economy convinced us then and convinces us even more now."

About IVIX

IVIX's innovative platform helps tax authorities in the U.S., Europe and Asia identify large-scale tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, IVIX gathers and enriches publicly available business activity data to accurately identify businesses, their revenue, and taxpayer entities. For more information visit: https://www.ivix.ai/ .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $75B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 750 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with right-sized, right-time practical, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

SOURCE IVIX