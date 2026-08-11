Ivo launches Ivo Collaborate, moving legal from managing one deal at a time to managing risk across the entire organization

As AI reshapes enterprise operations, Ivo expands its contract intelligence platform with a workspace that orchestrates the whole contracting process and learns from every negotiation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivo, the leading AI contract intelligence platform for customers like IBM, Meta, and Canva today announced Ivo Collaborate, an AI-native orchestration platform for the entire contract lifecycle, from intake through approval, negotiation and signature. Collaborate lets legal teams move beyond individual productivity to manage the aggregate risk of the whole organization, turning every negotiation into intelligence the business keeps.

Traditional contract lifecycle management (CLM) systems route documents based on inflexible rules instead of what's actually in the contract. Collaborate reads every agreement as it arrives and routes it based on risk you define. For example, low-risk agreements can go straight to signature, while anything that needs human review is directed to the right person. It runs the negotiation itself, drawing on the back-and-forth where deals are won, delayed, or derailed, so deals close faster.

"There is enormous intelligence within the negotiation process itself: how risks were resolved, which terms were negotiated, and what tradeoffs were made," said Min-Kyu Jung, CEO and co-founder of Ivo. "Increasingly, the most sophisticated legal teams are moving away from reading every agreement line by line and toward managing the aggregate risk their organization is willing to take."

Contracts are emerging as one of the most valuable and underused systems of record in the enterprise. According to Ivo's 2026 State of Contracting Survey, two-thirds of legal professionals have personally experienced business or legal risk caused by limited contract visibility. Research from World Commerce & Contracting found that organizations lose nearly 9% of annual value through poor contract management and inefficient contracting processes, underscoring the business impact of fragmented contracting.

Collaborate addresses the pre-signature stage of negotiations with four capabilities:

Project Workspace: One shared space per deal, including every version, comment, and approval, with full history and an audit trail. Intake: Business users can self-serve deal requests from their existing systems, creating agreements from templates or uploading documents from a counterparty. Collaborate reads each one, detects the type, extracts relevant information, assesses its risk against playbooks , links it to the CRM opportunity, and routes it to the right person. Routing & Approvals: Set up routing and approvals in plain language. Low-risk agreements can move straight to signature, while more substantive ones are directed to the right reviewers first, all within the guardrails the team sets. Negotiation Insights: Quantify how many additional turns each position costs you, so you can make judgment calls on which clauses you can stop redlining and what each concession is worth, so every deal you close teaches the organization how it negotiates.

Rather than adding AI on top of an existing system, Ivo built Collaborate with the negotiation itself as the core data layer. It is purpose-built for in-house legal teams and complements, rather than replaces, the systems organizations are already using. With Collaborate, Ivo is now an end-to-end contract intelligence platform, covering the full contracting lifecycle from intake and negotiation through approval and signature, alongside its Intelligence, Review and Assistant products.

To learn more about Collaborate and join the early access waitlist, visit https://www.ivo.ai/collaborate.

FAQ

What is Ivo Contract Intelligence?

Ivo Contract Intelligence is an AI-powered contract intelligence and review platform built for enterprise legal teams that turns contracts into actionable business intelligence. By applying AI across the contracting process, Ivo helps organizations identify risk, accelerate negotiations, improve visibility, and capture insights they can use in future agreements.

What is Ivo Collaborate?

Collaborate is Ivo's AI-powered workspace for the pre-signature contract lifecycle. It reads contracts as they arrive, routes agreements based on risk and complexity, and captures negotiation activity as structured data, so organizations can move from managing one deal at a time to managing the risk of the entire organization.

How is AI used in legal contracting?

Contracts contain critical information about risk, compliance, and business relationships. Advances in AI now make it possible to capture, structure, and learn from that data, turning contracting into a source of business intelligence.

About Ivo

Ivo is an enterprise-grade AI-powered contract intelligence platform that helps legal and business teams move faster, reduce risk, and grow revenue by turning contracts into actionable business intelligence. Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo helps organizations surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks across the contract lifecycle. Customers include leading global enterprises and high-growth companies across multiple industries.

SOURCE Ivo AI, Inc.