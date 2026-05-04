Ivo Updates Ivo Review, Delivering Contract Intelligence and Real Legal Judgment that Performs On Par with Experienced Human Lawyer in a Head-to-Head Study

New release introduces industry-first benchmarking capability, context-aware playbook application, and multi-agent reasoning architecture, matching Am Law 25 attorney performance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivo, the AI-powered contract intelligence platform for enterprise legal and business teams, today announced the launch of Review 2.0, a fundamentally redesigned contract review product that introduces deal context and negotiation history into every clause recommendation.

In a head-to-head independent benchmarking study, Ivo Review performed on par with a Special Counsel from an Am Law 25 firm—outperforming them in surgical redlining and judgment—while significantly outperforming Claude in Word. Review 2.0 also scored 41% higher in overall accuracy compared to Ivo Review 1.0.

Providing legal judgment at scale

Every contract review product on the market reviews agreements against a static playbook, which reflects how a team negotiated at a single point in time. It doesn't account for what's been agreed to since, what the deal is worth to the business, or whether a given clause even applies to a particular situation. As a result, lawyers carry the full weight of judgment themselves; the AI provides a starting point they still have to heavily edit.

This release of Ivo Review was built to help lawyers scale that judgment. It introduces new capabilities that, taken together, allow AI to exercise the kind of contextual judgment that previously required an experienced attorney.

Benchmarks: grounded in your negotiation history

The latest release of Ivo Review introduces Benchmarks, which connects every clause under review with a team's actual negotiation history. For each review, users can select a set of comparable agreements from their contract repository. Ivo automatically filters that set to analogous agreements and then surfaces how the counterparty's positions compare to what the team has historically agreed to. The result is a clear, visual read on whether each position is standard for the organization, or an outlier.

Every review decision is now grounded in the organization's own executed agreements and negotiation outcomes.

Smarter playbook application

Ivo Review now reads playbooks the way an experienced attorney would, by understanding not just what the positions are, but when to apply them, which fallbacks to recommend, and when the deal context means a position doesn't apply at all. Teams managing playbooks across multiple jurisdictions can now work from a single global playbook; Ivo Review identifies the applicable jurisdiction and applies the right position automatically. Playbook positions can also be generated directly from existing templates and historical agreements.

Deal context that shapes every recommendation

The same contract carries different risks depending on the deal. A liability cap that's appropriate in a low-risk vendor agreement may be unacceptable in a strategic multi-year partnership. Ivo Review lets users define the context of each deal, and that context shapes what the AI surfaces, what it flags, and where it directs attention.

Multi-agent architecture for holistic reasoning

Under the hood, the new Ivo Review assigns a separate AI agent to evaluate each topic in an agreement. A superior agent reconciles conflicts and consolidates findings across all of them. This architecture allows Ivo to reason across the full agreement—not item by item—producing a clean set of consolidated recommendations, organized by topic, with the reasoning behind each one.

"Every time your company enters an agreement, lawyers have to make decisions about risk," said Min-Kyu Jung, CEO and co-founder of Ivo. "Until now, the context that informs those decisions has been fragmented—scattered across static playbooks, buried in executed agreements, living in people's heads. This release of Ivo Review brings that context to the surface automatically."

The latest version of Ivo Review is available now. For more information, visit ivo.ai

About Ivo

Ivo is an enterprise-grade AI-powered contract intelligence platform that enables legal and business teams to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock revenue by changing contracts into streamlined, insight-driven workflows.

Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo is powered by one of the industry's most accurate and comprehensive AI engines and helps organizations surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks. By delivering intelligent automation across the contract lifecycle, Ivo gives companies a faster path to revenue growth.

SOURCE Ivo AI, Inc.