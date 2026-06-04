Kiwi-Born Legal AI Company Ivo Partners with New Zealand Football as Global Expansion Accelerates

The partnership unites two organizations with New Zealand roots and growing global profiles at a moment when both are expanding their presence on the international stage

SAN FRANCISCO and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivo, the leading platform for AI contract intelligence, today announced a partnership with New Zealand Football to become the Official Legal AI Partner of the All Whites, New Zealand's men's national team.

Members of the All Whites wearing training kit featuring Ivo branding following the announcement of a new partnership between Ivo and New Zealand Football.

The collaboration reflects Ivo's continued connection to its New Zealand origins as the company expands its global footprint. Founded in Auckland and now headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo helps global enterprises, including Meta, Uber, IBM, Shopify, and Mitsubishi Electric, accelerate contract workflows and surface critical business intelligence locked inside their contract portfolios.

As part of the partnership, Ivo branding will appear on the front of the All Whites' training and press kit as the team prepares to compete on the sport's biggest international stage, as well as across select New Zealand Football initiatives. New Zealand Football will exclusively use Ivo's contract intelligence platform to draft, review, and analyze all their teams' agreements.

The announcement arrives alongside a wave of global momentum for Ivo, which has grown ARR sixfold in the last 12 months and has recently opened offices in London and New York.

"As a New Zealand-founded company, we know what it takes to build something and take it to the world stage," said Min-Kyu Jung, CEO and co-founder of Ivo. "Standing with the All Whites as they prepare for one of the most significant moments in the program's history is something we're really proud of."

Andrew Pragnell, Chief Executive of New Zealand Football, said: "Ivo is a real Kiwi success story of a company taking on the world, and that's exactly what we strive to do every time our national teams step onto the field. It's exciting to partner with a New Zealand-founded company experiencing strong global growth while remaining connected to its roots. We look forward to working together and supporting each other's continued success."

About Ivo

Ivo is an enterprise-grade AI-powered contract intelligence platform that enables legal and business teams to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock revenue by turning contracts into actionable business intelligence. Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo helps organizations surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks across the contract lifecycle. Customers include leading global enterprises and high-growth companies across multiple industries.

About New Zealand Football

New Zealand Football oversees the beautiful game in Aotearoa New Zealand. From a player's first experience of football at a young age through the development pathway to national competitions, refereeing, coaching, administration, and ultimately representing New Zealand on the international stage, New Zealand Football supports every level of the game.

Football is the largest team participation sport in the country, with more than 180,000 registered players in 2025.

New Zealand Football manages national men's and women's football, futsal, and eFootball leagues and cup competitions.

As the highest-ranked member association in the Oceania Football Confederation, New Zealand Football runs 10 national team programmes, including the men's national team, the All Whites, and the women's national team, the Ford Football Ferns.

SOURCE Ivo AI, Inc.