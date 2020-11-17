iVoice Communications Announces Expansion Of Operations To Latin America And Spain

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we prepare for post COVID-19, iVoice Communications, a global Media and Public Relations Agency, is expanding its operations to further help customers penetrate the Hispanic Market in the United States, Latin America, and Spain.

"In 2021 one of our principal strategies is to focus on supporting the tech & entertainment, E-commerce, transportation and tourism industry, among other commercial industries, with public relations and marketing strategies that aim to attract the Hispanic Market, maximize visibility, and increase brand awareness," said Adriana Aristizabal, CEO, and founder of iVoice Communications and recently awarded by HOLA Magazine as one of the Top 100 Latina Powerhouses 2020 in the United States.