iVoice Communications Welcomes Roberto Girotti As Senior Consultant For Latin America

Roberto joins the Marketing and Business Development team at iVoice Communications from Delta Air Lines, where he helped increase Delta's position and brand presence exponentially across Latin America for the past nine years. Prior to his time with Delta, he was Director of Product Development and Director of Sales and Marketing for Latin America and the Caribbean for Continental Airlines and United Airlines. Roberto holds an MBA in Marketing as well as a Master's in Clinical Psychology. Having lived in several countries, he is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

"We are pleased to welcome another experienced and talented professional to our firm," said Adriana Aristizabal, CEO, and founder of iVoice Communications and recently awarded by HOLA Magazine as one of the Top 100 Latina Powerhouse 2020 in the United States. "Roberto's lengthy experience growing the presence of brands in Latin America will be a valuable asset in helping our customers thrive during these challenging times."

"We're ready to provide effective solutions to our clients, one of our principal strategies is to focus on supporting the tech & entertainment, E-commerce, transportation and tourism industry, among other commercial industries, with public relations and marketing strategies that aim to attract the Hispanic Market, maximize visibility, and increase brand awareness," said Aristizabal.

