Ivon Rodriguez joins Linqto as CMO.

Linqto is democratizing the private markets space by making private investing accessible for accredited investors. Through their platform, Linqto provides accredited investors with affordable entry into markets that were previously the exclusive domain of large institutional buyers.

"Ivon's professionalism and highly-engaging management style make her a natural fit for Linqto's leadership team," said Bill Sarris, Linqto CEO. "She joins us at a pivotal moment and brings a level of experience and expertise that will be critical in supporting Linqto as we continue making private investing simple."

"Ivon is creative and insightful and a wonderful addition to the Linqto team," said Joseph Endoso, Chief Revenue Officer and Director on the Board of Linqto. "Her far-reaching experience in marketing, as well as her innovative approach to customer acquisition will be invaluable to Linqto as it looks to substantially expand its community of users over the next year."

Ms. Rodriguez has continually demonstrated her ability to successfully execute global marketing campaigns and brings more than 20 years of marketing and management experience to the role. She joins Linqto from The 360 Group, a leader in entertainment marketing, and prior to that role was the Managing Director for IE University's International Development office in the Southeastern United States and Caribbean. Ms. Rodriguez has also overseen station launches for Telemundo Television as their General Manager and has served as a lecturer in marketing in South Florida business schools since 2016. Ms. Rodriguez holds a double Bachelor of Arts from Brown University, an Executive MBA from Brown and IE Business School, and is pursuing a PhD in Business at Virginia Tech.

"Linqto is a great company with an inspired vision," said Rodriguez, "and am most excited to work alongside a brilliant team as we continue to democratize the private market space for accredited investors worldwide."

About Linqto

Linqto is a leader in liquidity in the private sector, providing accredited investors access to affordable investment opportunities in the world's top unicorns. https://www.linqto.com/

Join Linqto at their next Global Investor Conference. https://theglobalinvestorconference.com/

