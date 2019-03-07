Ivory Coast Lubricants Market is Expected to Reach Around CFA 170 Billion in Terms of Revenues by 2023E: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Key Trends

Increasing demand for semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants is expected to drive the growth in lubricants market of Ivory Coast , especially for industrial lubricants.

, especially for industrial lubricants. Rising contribution of industrial sector to GDP of the country is expected to be the one of the key growth drivers of the market.

Consistent demand from automotive sector in the country is expected to augment growth in the lubricants market of the country.

MoU between Airbus and Government of the Ivory Coast: The MoU was signed to establish a framework of collaboration to support the development of the country's aerospace industry which has been further identified as a strategic initiative for its economic development. This is expected to contribute to growth in the lubricants market through increased demand from aviation sector and related transportation activities.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Lubricants from End Users: The contribution of the power generation sector in the GDP of Ivory Coast has been constantly rising from the past few years. Moreover, the increasing government expenditure on the development of infrastructure in the country is expected to increase the share of construction sector in the GDP of the country. The heavy machinery so used for these sectors will drive the demand for industrial lubricants in Ivory Coast.

Growing New Passenger Vehicle Registrations in the Ivory Coast: Demand from this sector is expected to remain consistently high, continuing the present trend in the sector. New passenger vehicle registrations are expected to increase from 10,488 vehicles in 2018 to 13,667 vehicles by the year ending 2022, thereby increasing the demand for automotive lubricants. This will augment the growth in the overall lubricants market in Ivory Coast.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Ivory Coast Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Origin (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic), By Automotive Lubricants (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Transmission Fluids and Greases) and Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oil, Compressor Oils, Greases, Transformer Oils And Industrial Greases), By Automotive and Industrial End Users and By Channels of Distribution" believe that developing industrial lubricants for construction and mining based applications, improving sales and promotion/advertising of lubricants and upgrading production equipment with increased focus on energy efficiency and input-output quality will aid the lubricants market in the Ivory Coast. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 10.5% in terms of revenue and a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of sales volume / domestic consumption of lubricants during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Key Segments Covered

Basis of Origin

Mineral Oil



Semi-Synthetic Oil



Synthetic Oil

Type

Automotive Lubricants



Industrial Lubricants

Automotive Lubricant Type

Type of Oil



Passenger Car Motor Oils





Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils





Hydraulic Oils





Gear Oils & Transmission Fluids





Greases



End User



Passenger vehicles





Commercial vehicles





Marine





Aviation



Distribution Channel



OEM Workshops / Service Stations / Local Workshops / Retail Stores





Dealer Network

Industrial Lubricant Type

Type of Oil



Hydraulic Oils





Industrial Gear Oils





Compressor oils





Transformer oils





Turbine Oil





Industrial Greases



End Users



Power generation, Mining and Quarry





Construction





Manufacturing





Others (General Manufacturing, Textile and Chemicals, Engineering Equipment, Automotive Sector, Iron and Non-Iron Production, Cement and Rest)



Distribution Channel



Direct Sales





Dealer Network

Key Target Audience

Automobile Manufacturers

Plastic Manufacturers

Metal Working Companies

Auto And Auto Component Manufacturers

Construction Companies

Textile Companies

Cement Companies

Mining Companies

Paper and Pulp Manufacturers

Power Generation Companies

Steel Manufacturers

Food & Beverage Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2012-2018

2012-2018 Forecast Period – 2018-2023

Companies Covered:

GPP (Group of Petroleum Professionals)

Total



Vivo



Corlay



Libya Oil (Mobil)



Petro Ivorie



Oryx Energies

APCI (Professional Association of Oil companies in Ivory Coast

Independents and Self Importers

