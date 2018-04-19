Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Forecast 2018-2024

Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2024.

Construction of new industrial zones in cities such as Bonoua, Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, Man, and San Pedro coupled with infrastructural development activities would fuel the growth Ivory Coast UPS systems market over the coming years. Additionally, rising number of commercial sector projects on account of government's National Development Plan 2016-20 would also result in construction of hospitals, hotels and airports. These large-scale projects are expected to support the growth of UPS systems market over the coming years.

1.1-5 KVA segment has emerged as the most favoured UPS systems for residential households. Further, 1.1- 5KVA rating UPS systems has captured the highest market revenue share among all other KVA rating segments as these are highly used in residential and commercial sectors to provide reliable power backup to electronic products.

By Application type, commercial application accounted the major market share in overall Ivory Coast UPS market, followed by industrial and residential applications. However, during the forecast period industrial application is expected to depict highest growth rate due to the development of large-scale industrial projects such as improvement of new industrial zones in inner cities, construction of cement plant by Dangote Cement Plc and development of new industrial zones in Abidjan.



By regions, southern region captured the largest revenue share followed by northern region and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the upcoming metro and rail projects in Abidjan region and moreover with the construction of new stadiums would require installation of new UPS systems in the region.



The report thoroughly covers the Ivory Coast UPS systems market by KVA rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights

Historical data of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues and Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast UPS Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast Upto 1 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast Upto 1 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast 1.1-5KVA KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast 1.1-5KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast 5.1 KVA - 20 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast 5.1 KVA - 20 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast 20.1 KVA - 50 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast 20.1 KVA - 50 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast 50.1 KVA - 200 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast 50.1 KVA - 200 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historic data of Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA UPS Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

Historical data and Forecast of Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Applications

Historical data and Forecast of Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Regions

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Developments

Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)



4 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

4.1 Ivory Coast Country Indicators

4.2 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

4.3 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

4.4 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market - Industry Life Cycle

4.5 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

4.6 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.7 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.8 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.9 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.10 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)



5 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints



6 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends

6.1 Growing Demand for Green UPS

6.2 Strong Demand for Modular UPS System



7 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating

7.1 Ivory Coast Upto 1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.1.1 Ivory Coast Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.2 Ivory Coast Upto 1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.2.1 Ivory Coast Upto1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.3 Ivory Coast 1.1 KVA-5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.3.1 Ivory Coast 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.4 Ivory Coast 1.1KVA-5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.4.1 Ivory Coast 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.5 Ivory Coast 5.1 KVA-20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.5.1 Ivory Coast 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.6 Ivory Coast 5.1KVA-20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.6.1 Ivory Coast 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.7 Ivory Coast 20.1 KVA-50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.7.1 Ivory Coast 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.8 Ivory Coast 20.1KVA-50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.8.1 Ivory Coast 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.9 Ivory Coast 50.1 KVA-200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.9.1 Ivory Coast 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.10 Ivory Coast 50.1KVA-200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.10.1 Ivory Coast 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.11 Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.11.1 Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.12 Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.12.1 Ivory Coast Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, By Applications (2014-2024F)

7.13 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Price Trend (2014-2024F)



8 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Ivory Coast Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.1.1 Ivory Coast Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues, By Sub-Segments (2014-2024F)

8.2 Ivory Coast Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3 Ivory Coast Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.4 Ivory Coast Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5 Ivory Coast Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.6 Ivory Coast Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)



9 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Ivory Coast Southern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2 Ivory Coast Northern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)



10 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators



11 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating

11.2 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications



12 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

12.2 Ivory Coast Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Competitive Landscape, By KVA Rating



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 Vertiv Co.

13.3 Eaton Corporation Plc

13.4 SOCOMEC West Africa

13.5 ABB Ltd.

13.6 RPS S.p.A

13.7 Legrand SA



14 Strategic Recommendations



