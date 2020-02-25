Ivory Ella Announces Donation Of $96,000 To Animals Australia Generated By Overwhelming Response To Australian Wildlife Rescue T-Shirts

Launched on January 10th, Ivory Ella's Australian Wildlife Rescue collection generated sales of over 3,500 units on the first day alone through organic marketing efforts. Ivory Ella went on to sell over 10,000 units within the first ten days of the collection's release. In response to customer requests for additional color options and shirt style variety, Ivory Ella has added 11 new colorways available to wholesale accounts to the 100% organic cotton collection of graphic tees and offering both short and long-sleeve styles. They will be extending the collection to domestic and international wholesale retailers to increase the impact and generate additional donations to Animals Australia.

Rooted in support of wildlife and the environment, Ivory Ella dedicates a minimum of 10% of net profits to support elephant conservation with over $1.8 million donated since their launch in 2015. With the avid engagement of Ivory Ella's loyal community, attention can be brought to the ongoing need for animal support in Australia.

"At Ivory Ella, we are champions for elephants and all they represent. We believe strongly in fostering a healthy global environment for humans and all the wildlife with whom we share our home," explains Cathy Quain, CEO, Ivory Ella. "We were overwhelmed with sadness as we learned about the impact of the devastating wildfires that are killing and displacing millions of wild animals in Australia and became compelled to help where we could. We are looking to our expansive community to help spread awareness and support for the survivors. It will take time to restore their environment and we are inspired by the work done by Animals Australia to get expert wildlife vets into fire-devastated areas where they are helping any surviving animals."

Ivory Ella will continue to donate 100% of net profits from both their direct sales from the Australian Wildlife Rescue collection as well as wholesale account sales to Animals Australia; encouraging wholesalers to match Ivory Ella donations to the organization.

"We've all watched with heavy hearts as our beautiful country burns. But from the decimated firegrounds, there is still hope. Surviving animals remain throughout, and this generous support from the team at Ivory Ella will enable us to help assist specialist vets and wildlife carers to provide the help and care that these animals desperately need," states Glenys Oogjes, CEO, Animals Australia.

Ivory Ella's Australian Wildlife Rescue collection of graphic tees is currently available at www.IvoryElla.com and will be launching this week to wholesale. For more information on Animals Australia visit www.AnimalsAustralia.org .

About Ivory Ella

Ivory Ella is a community-driven brand on a mission to end the elephant crisis. Started in 2015, its co-founders launched the brand's first t-shirt, selling out within minutes. Over the past five years Ivory Ella has built a deep connection with their loyal and passionate community of eco-conscious consumers and like-minded animal lovers — the heart of Generation Z. Ivory Ella's assortment of styles includes tees, sweatshirts, leggings, joggers, and accessories that meet the casual-wear needs and lifestyle of the generation. Every purchase has an impact. Since its inception, Ivory Ella has committed to donating 10% of profits to organizations that support elephant conservation, like Save the Elephants. Ivory Ella's growing lineup of products is versatile, sustainably made, and always designed with a bigger purpose in mind. www.IvoryElla.com

