IVOX+ Independent Streaming Platform Launches New Lineup of Original Shows

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent streaming platform IVOX+ is turning up the volume with a slate of brand-new original shows and streaming channels to be released this fall.

IVOX+ is a curated streaming service for film and original programming that continues to break away from mainstream content, doubling down on independent films, underground culture, and original series. The new lineup includes:

Horror Time Theater – A curated mix of cult horror, B movies, classic and indie screams, hosted by Maude Zoleum.





– A curated mix of cult horror, B movies, classic and indie screams, hosted by Maude Zoleum. The Standup Comedy Hour – A comedy showcase that brings emerging comedic talent to the mainstream, with spotlight performances from standup comedians around the nation.





– A comedy showcase that brings emerging comedic talent to the mainstream, with spotlight performances from standup comedians around the nation. REEL HUMANS – An interview series where people from all walks of life tell their stories in their own words.





– An interview series where people from all walks of life tell their stories in their own words. Modern Burlesque – a cinematic reality series featuring performers, dancers, and all the elements of the modern burlesque scene hosted by Miss Spent Youth.





– a cinematic reality series featuring performers, dancers, and all the elements of the modern burlesque scene hosted by Miss Spent Youth. The Kustom Kulture – Hosted by Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend founder Tom Ingram, the series features music, hotrods, motorcycles, pinups, artists, fashion, and the lifestyle of Kustom Kulture.

IVOX+ is also launching 3 new streaming channels to deliver 24/7 entertainment, including:

IVOX MUSIC a 24/7 music video channel featuring the latest music videos, with curated shows, exclusive studio performances, and interviews from independents, alongside established artists.





a 24/7 music video channel featuring the latest music videos, with curated shows, exclusive studio performances, and interviews from independents, alongside established artists. ShortCut Cinema – a destination for bold, short films and short form cinema from around the world.





– a destination for bold, short films and short form cinema from around the world. IVOX TV - a television channel featuring original series, documentaries, podcasts, independent films, world cinema, B movies, and unique content.

"IVOX+ was created to give independent filmmakers, content creators, and musicians a dedicated platform to showcase their work with audiences around the world," said Louie Comella, founder and media financier. "Alongside original programming and emerging music, IVOX+ presents a rotating collection of world cinema, shorts, classic movies, and arthouse films."

To expand IVOX+ into music programming, EU and UK cinema, founder Louie Comella has enlisted British-born actor, producer, and concert promoter Tom Ingram, founder of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, one of the world's longest-running music festivals.

"From his role in discovering emerging talent and producing internationally recognized events, to acting and appearances in movies like Quadrophenia, Tom Ingram brings decades of experience in music, film, and live event production to IVOX+," said Comella.

IVOX+ will continue expanding its slate of original programming and curated content while providing a dedicated platform for independent filmmakers, content creators, and musicians to showcase their work.

About IVOX+

IVOX+ is a curated streaming service featuring independent films, original series, streaming TV, and music, plus a rotating library of world cinema, shorts, and arthouse films. IVOX+ is available worldwide across Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Samsung Smart TVs, web browsers, and other connected streaming platforms. www.ivoxplus.com

About Louie Comella

Louie Comella is an Executive Producer and Media Financier investing in independent films, artists, and entertainment. As founder of IVOX+ and Las Vegas based IVOX MEDIA, his collaborations and productions span MTV Networks, iHeartRadio, MGM Resorts & Casinos, Major League Baseball, the NFL, NHL, Major League Soccer, and broadcast networks including PBS, NBC, FOX Sports, and Showtime.

About Tom Ingram

Tom Ingram is an actor, producer, promoter, DJ and business owner. He is well known for his scene in Quadrophenia in the back of the police van. As a producer he has promoted multiple events in Las Vegas including The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend for which the Mayor of Las Vegas presented him with a key to the City of Las Vegas and a Tom Ingram Day in Las Vegas.

SOURCE IVOX+