IVP and Greystone Work Together to Deliver Indoor Biodefense Clean Air Technology to Senior Living Communities Across the Country

IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystone, a recognized leader in senior living consulting for nearly 40 years, is the first U.S. senior care consultant to begin working with the IVP Biodefense Indoor Air System™ - the only existing indoor air defense that can instantaneously Catch and Kill™ airborne COVID-19 (99.999%), other RNA viruses, and Anthrax spores (99.98%) in a single pass. IVP's core technology is a specialized heated filtration system that meets ASHRAE standards and has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance will promote IVP's technology for protection of one of the country's most vulnerable populations: senior citizens.

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Nearly eight in 10 deaths have been among people 65 and older, according to the latest demographic data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Greystone will help lead the way. Having advised more than 500 owners working on more than 125 community start-ups and developments, and having managed more than 50 communities, Greystone will begin offering this new technology as an option to its clients.

"The pandemic took an enormously cruel toll on seniors and healthcare providers," said John Spooner, Greystone co-CEO. "This technology will play a vital role in safely restoring normal operations and allow us to honor our promise of high-quality care for our residents."

The plan is to suggest the use of IVP units in Greystone-managed communities and on campuses where Greystone is the consultant, with an emphasis on areas of the country that were heavily impacted by COVID-19, such as the Northeast.

"IVP is helping people breathe with confidence using proven solutions that raise the quality of indoor air," said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP co-founder. "Senior living and health care environments simply require the highest-quality indoor air we can provide to fully emerge from this public health crisis."

To further advance the expansion of the IVP technology, public health expert Kenneth Thorpe, Executive Director of the Emory University Institute for Advanced Policy Solutions, initiated meetings with President Joe Biden's team toward the end of last year.

"The filter is revolutionary," says Thorpe, also a professor of public health. "It has economic importance and will have an impact on morbidity and mortality."

This revolutionary technology will definitely play a part in keeping our most vulnerable populations safe throughout this pandemic, and further secure them from future outbreaks. The technology forces air through a heated filter that captures and kills contaminants, with sub-second destruction of biological viruses in a single pass, without changing the ambient air temperature significantly. IVP has been endorsed by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as one of five top technologies in the world to combat COVID-19.

Inventor Monzer Hourani was recently named a top 25 Newsmaker of the Year by the Engineering News Record. The prestigious Award of Excellence winner will be announced April 8 at the ENR virtual conference.

"This technology doesn't just remove or neutralize COVID-19 like others claim," Hourani said. "We actually kill it. We're the only indoor biodefense technology proven to catch and kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (99.999%), and do it in a single pass."

Hourani is not shy about the science behind IVP and what sets it apart from others in the industry. Senior living communities are now going to benefit from this newly formed alliance that will bring viral-free air to our most at-risk family members.

About Integrated Viral Protection (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection Solutions, LP (IVP) was created by Monzer Hourani in April 2020, to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic and to foster research, development, and deployment of technologies that offer biodefense solutions to mitigate transmission of biological threats in indoor environments. At the heart of this award-winning biodefense design is a proprietary heated mesh that works in conjunction with legacy air filtration found in HVAC systems. The resulting suite of products will offer proven in-line destruction for the airborne transmission of COVID-19 indoors. This technology has been recognized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top innovation of 2020 for fighting COVID-19, and Hourani is recognized by Engineering News-Record as a top newsmaker.

The Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System is first line prevention technology against environmentally (airborne) mediated transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The heated biodefense filter can be retrofitted into commercial and home HVAC systems and/or deployed as a mobile unit equipped with powerful filtration capability. For more information, please visit www.ivpair.com.

About Greystone

For nearly four decades, Greystone has been a trusted adviser in senior living, serving 500+ organizations in strategic and project planning, business enhancement and repositioning, financial advisory, development, marketing, and management. The company's mission is to enhance the lives of seniors through a "continuum of living" and create clear paths for their clients to excel.

