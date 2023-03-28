IVVD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - IVVD NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

