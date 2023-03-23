IVVD LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ("Invivyd" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IVVD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Invivyd investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Invivyd during the relevant time frame, you have until April 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

