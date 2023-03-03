IVVD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Invivyd Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Adagio common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim that ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (b) defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (c) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

