ivWatch Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Health Products Category

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch, LLC, the IV safety company, is proud to announce it has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Health Products category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, healthcare, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

ivWatch has over 20 years of research and development under its belt since its founding, in its single-minded pursuit of improving IV safety globally, securing 69 patents for its technology in the process. Among the milestones the company has reached:

Over 300,000 patients monitored to date.

9 million hours of patient monitoring to date.

Comparing January – September 2023 vs. 2024, single-use sensors sold increased 83%.

vs. 2024, single-use sensors sold increased 83%. The company has expanded its footprint beyond the U.S. and the technology is now available in the U.K., Ireland , the Netherlands , Belgium , United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Australia , New Zealand , Canada , Qatar , Israel , and Kuwait .

, , , , , , , , , , and . >430% growth in product evaluations comparing 2023 completed evaluations to the evaluations completed in 2024, as of July. The evaluations completed in 2023 were located in only two countries (US and UK); as of January - July 2024 , completed evaluations took place in 13 countries. An estimated total for evaluations to be completed by the end of 2024 would exceed the previous year 10 times.

, completed evaluations took place in 13 countries. An estimated total for evaluations to be completed by the end of 2024 would exceed the previous year 10 times. Reached Top Ten in 2024 Startup World Cup Grand Finale.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best in Business list is a tremendous honor, and I want to thank everyone at ivWatch for their unwavering dedication toward growing our company and inventing an entirely new category with a solution we believe in that everyone around the world will one day need and benefit from," said ivWatch CEO Gary Warren. "We're on a mission to solve one of the biggest problems in healthcare by reducing IV injuries, and this recognition belongs to the passionate ivWatch team who have started a movement along with our customers to keep patients safe from IV harm."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

About ivWatch, LLC

Founded in 2010 and holding nearly 70 patents, ivWatch developed a first-of-its-kind Class II medical device, cleared by the FDA and CE-marked, that uses visible and near-infrared light and a predictive algorithm to continuously monitor peripheral IVs and aid in the early detection of IV infiltration and extravasation events. These events are common and can lead to severe consequences ranging from dosing errors, scarring, skin staining, nerve damage, amputation, and even death.

The ivWatch patient monitoring system performs over 18,000 checks per hour for signs of IV infiltration and extravasation, notifying healthcare workers of fluid leaking outside of the vein in real time to reduce severe adverse outcomes.

In 2023, the company surpassed more than 30 clinical bodies of evidence. It was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024 list and was also awarded a PM360 Innovative Health Award in the Health-Tech/Non-Consumer category and named a Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award finalist for medical device innovation, both in 2023. To learn more, www.ivWatch.com .

