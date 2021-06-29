ivWatch Names Kathy Cox as Chief Financial Officer

"Kathy is an exciting addition to our leadership team," said Gary Warren, President and CEO, ivWatch. "Her strength as a leader at several medical device manufacturers and healthcare companies both privately owned and those held by global publicly-traded parent companies will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company, execute against our long-term strategies, and work to deliver breakthrough technologies to hospitals around the globe."

"I am thrilled to join ivWatch and work alongside a team of inventors that will continue to improve patient safety and care through relentless innovation," said Kathy Cox. "The company has a proven track record of putting people first to advance IV therapy and I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience throughout my career to help drive the trajectory of ivWatch and fulfill its mission."

Prior to joining ivWatch, Cox held a series of executive positions for 12 years within Solesis, an operating division of Michelin and Fenner PLC, including Director/General Manager. She also held the role of Finance Director at Charter Medical and at Xeridiem Medical Devices. Over the course of her career, Cox has developed technical expertise in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning, and accounting. Her Director/General Manager experience provides her with a strategic business view and commercial mindset that assists in communication of financial data across functional areas of a corporation. She specializes in leading transformative change in teams, processes, and systems to support revenue growth.

Cox, an active CPA since 2000, graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida with a B.S. in Accounting.

About ivWatch, LLC

ivWatch, LLC is a biosensor technology company focused on improving patient safety and the effectiveness of intravenous therapy. Our dedicated and passionate team is pioneering the use of optical sensors to detect adverse IV events early to minimize the risk of injury caused by infiltrations and extravasations. By using this technology, clinicians can leverage continuous monitoring to help identify infiltrations as early as possible. Our innovative IV monitoring solutions are backed by decades of clinical research and device development. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @ivWatch, Facebook @ivWatchLLC, Instagram @ivWatchLLC and LinkedIn @ivWatch-LLC, or visit www.ivWatch.com.

