IVX Health Announces North Carolina Expansion with Two New Infusion Centers in Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its continued expansion in North Carolina with two new infusion centers opening in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The addition of the Piedmont Triad market brings IVX Health's existing North Carolina footprint to eight centers across three markets — and growing.

IVX's infusion centers in Piedmont Triad will be conveniently located in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The Greensboro location is currently open and accepting new patients, with the Winston-Salem center slated to open in November 2023.

IVX Health's unique care model is intentionally designed to provide a world-class experience in a welcoming, safe, and private environment. All centers have an expertly trained team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses that are overseen by a local medical director – with a nurse-to-patient staffing ratio that never exceeds 1:3. IVX Health's safety standards and protocols are similar to those found in a hospital-based setting.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in North Carolina with the opening of the Piedmont Triad market," said Jennifer LaMar, regional operations director with IVX Health. "Our commitment to clinical excellence is why referring specialists such as gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others in North Carolina choose IVX Health for their biologic infusion and injection patients. We truly believe there is no better place to receive ongoing biologic therapy than IVX."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites and flexible scheduling – with appointments available after work and school as well as on Saturdays. Centers also feature amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and complimentary snacks.

"I have been receiving infusions at IVX Health for the past three years," said Cam Wiggins, current biologic patient at IVX Health. "The team truly cares about me and my health. Their relationships and constant support have ensured I never felt alone during my diagnosis – and for that – I couldn't be more grateful."

Learn more about Cam's story here.

This year has been one of sustained growth for IVX Health. The company has launched markets in multiple new states and expanded locations in current territories. Members of its executive team were recognized for their leadership efforts and IVX was named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for the fifth consecutive year. By the end of 2023, IVX Health will operate over 85 centers across the United States.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Piedmont Triad

IVX Health Greensboro

4205 W Wendover Ave, Suite D

Greensboro, NC 27407

Phone: (336) 510-2625

Fax: (336) 790-2200



IVX Health Winston-Salem

205 S Stratford Rd, Suite N-A

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Phone: (336) 510-2991

Fax: (336) 790-2200

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

SOURCE IVX Health