HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its expansion into Texas with 13 new infusion centers planned for the greater Austin and Houston metros. IVX Health will open nine infusion centers in Houston and four infusion centers in Austin – with locations in San Antonio opening in summer 2024. The addition of the Texas markets brings IVX Health's national footprint to over 100 centers across 31 markets — and growing.

IVX Health Announces Texas Expansion with 13 Infusion Centers Opening Across Austin and Houston

IVX's infusion centers in Houston will be conveniently located in the communities of Bellaire, Cinco Ranch, Clear Lake, Cypress, Katy, Spring, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and the Medical Center area. Multiple locations are already open and caring for new patients, with additional locations opening over the next several months. Four IVX Health infusion centers were previously operated under the brand SI Therapeutics prior to IVX Health's ownership beginning in April 2024.

In Austin, IVX's footprint expands across the Arbor Walk, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, and South Austin neighborhoods. Arbor Walk and Cedar Park are currently accepting new patients, while Pflugerville and South Austin are slated to open later in 2024.

"We recognize the meaningful impact IVX makes in the lives of specialty biologic patients receiving ongoing infusion or injection therapy," noted Cullen Pabody, regional vice president for IVX Health Texas. "Our uniquely designed centers guarantee an experience of the highest caliber – ensuring patients always receive care in a safe, comfortable, and convenient way. Specialty providers also find immense value in how IVX helps facilitate the referral process by managing prior authorizations and benefits eligibility with speed and precision. We are confident IVX is the infusion provider of choice for referring specialists and their patients."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites and flexible scheduling – with appointments available after work and school as well as on Saturdays. Locations also feature amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and complimentary snacks. IVX's team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses ensure a low 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio and have the same safety standards and protocols as found in a traditional hospital-based setting.

"As a biologic patient with a three-year history at IVX Health, I've experienced consistent, genuine, and personal care firsthand," said Cam Wiggins. "The team's unwavering support and meaningful relationships have been crucial throughout my journey with multiple sclerosis, ensuring I never faced it alone. I feel truly grateful for the connections and commitment from my IVX team."

IVX Health's innovative approach to specialty biologic administration has enabled the company to continue its swift expansion to become one of the nation's largest outpatient infusion providers. With more than 100 centers across the United States and nearly 70 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to impact the lives of as many patients as possible.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Austin

IVX Health Arbor Walk

10515 N Mopac Expy

Suite A129

Austin, TX 78759

Phone: (512) 772-2804

Fax: (512) 772-2824 IVX Health Cedar Park

1400 E Whitestone Blvd

Suite 400

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Phone: (512) 640-5200

Fax: (512) 772-2824 IVX Health Pflugerville

2324 FM 685

Suite 100

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Phone: (512) 861-2110

Fax: (512) 772-2824

IVX Health Houston

IVX Health Bellaire

5103 Bellaire Blvd

Suite 240

Bellaire, TX 77401

Phone: (346) 340-6556

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Cinco Ranch

24926 FM 1093 Rd

Suite A

Richmond, TX 77406

Phone: (281) 823-8986

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Clear Lake

1235 Clear Lake City, #E

Houston, TX 77062

Phone: (832) 631-9733

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Cypress

17333 Spring Cypress

Rd, Suite E

Cypress, TX 77429

Phone: (832) 631-6555

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Katy

23510 Kingsland Blvd

#101

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: (832) 615-0600

Fax: (832) 631-9595









IVX Health Spring

6600 Spring Stuebner

Rd, Suite 180

Spring, TX 77389

Phone: (832) 631-6586

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Medical Center

6655 Travis St

#850

Houston, TX 77030

Phone: (832) 631-9750

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Sugar Land

1875 Highway 6

Suite 300

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Phone: (832) 604-5332

Fax: (832) 631-9595 IVX Health Woodlands

114 Vision Park Blvd

#102

Shenandoah, TX 77384

Phone: (832) 813-8932

Fax: (832) 631-9595



About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

SOURCE IVX Health