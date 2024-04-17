IVX Health Announces Texas Expansion with 13 Infusion Centers Opening Across Austin and Houston

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced its expansion into Texas with 13 new infusion centers planned for the greater Austin and Houston metros. IVX Health will open nine infusion centers in Houston and four infusion centers in Austin – with locations in San Antonio opening in summer 2024. The addition of the Texas markets brings IVX Health's national footprint to over 100 centers across 31 markets — and growing.

IVX's infusion centers in Houston will be conveniently located in the communities of Bellaire, Cinco Ranch, Clear Lake, Cypress, Katy, Spring, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and the Medical Center area. Multiple locations are already open and caring for new patients, with additional locations opening over the next several months. Four IVX Health infusion centers were previously operated under the brand SI Therapeutics prior to IVX Health's ownership beginning in April 2024.

In Austin, IVX's footprint expands across the Arbor Walk, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, and South Austin neighborhoods. Arbor Walk and Cedar Park are currently accepting new patients, while Pflugerville and South Austin are slated to open later in 2024.

"We recognize the meaningful impact IVX makes in the lives of specialty biologic patients receiving ongoing infusion or injection therapy," noted Cullen Pabody, regional vice president for IVX Health Texas. "Our uniquely designed centers guarantee an experience of the highest caliber – ensuring patients always receive care in a safe, comfortable, and convenient way. Specialty providers also find immense value in how IVX helps facilitate the referral process by managing prior authorizations and benefits eligibility with speed and precision. We are confident IVX is the infusion provider of choice for referring specialists and their patients."

All IVX Health centers include guaranteed private suites and flexible scheduling – with appointments available after work and school as well as on Saturdays. Locations also feature amenities such as TVs with streaming options, comfortable recliners, and complimentary snacks. IVX's team of nurse practitioners and registered nurses ensure a low 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio and have the same safety standards and protocols as found in a traditional hospital-based setting.

"As a biologic patient with a three-year history at IVX Health, I've experienced consistent, genuine, and personal care firsthand," said Cam Wiggins. "The team's unwavering support and meaningful relationships have been crucial throughout my journey with multiple sclerosis, ensuring I never faced it alone. I feel truly grateful for the connections and commitment from my IVX team."

Learn more about Cam's story here.

IVX Health's innovative approach to specialty biologic administration has enabled the company to continue its swift expansion to become one of the nation's largest outpatient infusion providers. With more than 100 centers across the United States and nearly 70 therapies on its active formulary, IVX Health's ultimate goal is to impact the lives of as many patients as possible.

For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Austin

IVX Health Arbor Walk
10515 N Mopac Expy
Suite A129
Austin, TX 78759
Phone: (512) 772-2804
Fax: (512) 772-2824

IVX Health Cedar Park
1400 E Whitestone Blvd
Suite 400 
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Phone: (512) 640-5200
Fax: (512) 772-2824

IVX Health Pflugerville 
2324 FM 685
Suite 100
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Phone: (512) 861-2110
Fax: (512) 772-2824

IVX Health Houston

IVX Health Bellaire
5103 Bellaire Blvd
Suite 240
Bellaire, TX 77401
Phone: (346) 340-6556
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Cinco Ranch           
24926 FM 1093 Rd
Suite A
Richmond, TX 77406
Phone: (281) 823-8986
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Clear Lake 
1235 Clear Lake City, #E
Houston, TX 77062
Phone: (832) 631-9733
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Cypress 
17333 Spring Cypress
Rd, Suite E
Cypress, TX 77429
Phone: (832) 631-6555
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Katy
23510 Kingsland Blvd
#101
Katy, TX 77494
Phone: (832) 615-0600
Fax: (832) 631-9595                         





IVX Health Spring
6600 Spring Stuebner
Rd, Suite 180
Spring, TX 77389
Phone: (832) 631-6586
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Medical Center
6655 Travis St
#850
Houston, TX 77030
Phone: (832) 631-9750
Fax: (832) 631-9595

IVX Health Sugar Land 
1875 Highway 6
Suite 300               
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Phone: (832) 604-5332
Fax: (832) 631-9595              

IVX Health Woodlands 
114 Vision Park Blvd
#102
Shenandoah, TX 77384 
Phone: (832) 813-8932
Fax: (832) 631-9595

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

IVX Health Announces North Carolina Expansion with Two New Infusion Centers in Piedmont Triad

IVX Health Opens Two New Infusion Centers to Serve Patients in Little Rock

